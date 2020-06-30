As Elkhart County enters the first day of a mandated face mask order issued by Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz, the public has had a lot of questions. One question that is being asked is if the health order will lead to fines or arrests. No, it won’t, according to the order.
Here is what the order states about compliance:
“The intent of this Order is to mandate that all people in Elkhart County, whether engaged in work activities, social activities, or everyday activities, wear a face covering, as outlined herein, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This Order is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout Elkhart County and protect public health. When applying this Order, it is important to remember the following:
1. Nothing in this Order reduces or eliminates the requirements imposed by the Executive Orders of Governor Holcomb, or imposed by any directive or order from the local health officer, Governor, or other regulatory local, state, or federal agency.
2. Actions that contradict this Order do not create grounds for residents or law enforcement to stop, detain, issue a citation, arrest, intimidate, or harass individuals that do not comply with this Order. This Order should be used to educate, encourage, and persuade individuals to wear face coverings."
The Goshen News has provided copies of the order in English and Spanish with this story. Also included, is a list of questions and answers supplied by the health department and distributed by the Goshen Chamber of Commerce.
