One new COVID-19-related death was reported for Elkhart County by the Indiana State Department of Health Thursday. That brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county to 22. No other local counties reported deaths.
Elkhart County and St. Joseph County each had an increase of 40 positive cases, according to ISDH.
Here are Thursday's numbers:
Statewide — 26,053 positive tests, up 634; 1,508 deaths, up 26; 160,239 tested, up 6,325.
Elkhart County — 589 positive tests, up 40; 22 deaths, up one; 4,628 tested.
LaGrange County — 46 positive tests, up five; two deaths, zero new; 253 tested.
Noble County — 144 positive tests, up two; 17 deaths, zero new; 588 tested.
Kosciusko County — 50 positive cases, up two; one death, zero new; 1,073 tested.
St. Joseph County — 897 positive cases, up 40; 28 deaths, zero new; 6,697 tested.
Marshall County — 39 positive cases, up two; one death, zero new; 843 tested.
BRISTOL HOMECOMING CANCELED
Due to COVID-19, the Bristol Homecoming Committee has decided to cancel the Homecoming Festival this year, the committee stated in a Facebook post. That decision also means the Bristol Homecoming pageant is canceled for this year.
For more information, contact pageant director Katie Price at katielillian45@gmail.com.
SHOOTING RANGES REOPEN
Starting Monday, most Department of Natural Resources Division of Fish & Wildlife-owned shooting ranges will begin to reopen.
All facilities will be following COVID-19 social distancing and cleaning requirements. Restrictions will reduce the number of recreational shooters on the shooting ranges at a given time.
Atterbury Fish & Wildlife Area’s shooting range will open by appointment only today through Sunday and resume normal operating hours Monday. Shooters wishing to schedule an appointment should call 812-526-6552.
All other FWA shooting ranges, except the one at Willow Slough FWA, will reopen starting next week. Shooting range hours differ between ranges, DNR officials stated in a news release, adding people should check open days and hours before visiting. Willow Slough FWA’s range will remain closed until further notice. Shooting range hours and information can be found at wildlife.IN.gov/3648.htm.
BEACON EXTENDS MILLERSBURG TESTING SITE HOURS
Beacon Health has extended its Millersburg COVID-19 testing site hours.
The location is the same, in a mobile units outside the Clinton Township Fire Department, 500 Carriage Lane, but the site is now open for testing from 8-10:30 a.m. every Thursday, according to Melanie Sizemore with Elkhart County Incident Command. Previous hours were from 9 to 10 a.m.
PPE AVAILABLE FOR WORKERS
Noble County Emergency Management Agency and the Noble County Health Department announced they have received resources to supplement personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer for those who are unable to maintain 6 feet of social distance while pursuing their work, such as in hair or nail salons.
While first responders and health care providers will be given priority, if any person, business or service feels the need for assistance in obtaining and maintaining PPE or other supplies in order to comply with requirements, interim supplies as well as assistance in finding providers of needed supplies can be provided.
Contact Terresa Griffiths at 260-636-2938 at the Noble County Emergency Management Agency.
Also, the OptumServe COVID-19 testing site in Kendallville is up and running for people with symptoms of the novel coronavirus or with at least one risk factor, by appointment only.
Register for an appointment at https://lhi.care/covidtesting.
Those who have no internet access or who are registering a minor should call 888-634-1116.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell.
Risk factors include being over the age of 65, part of a high-risk group due to underlying conditions (such as diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, etc.), or part of a high-risk minority population, health officials said.
