Oakwood Resort and The Pier & Back Porch in Syracuse partnered with Sysco to provide 200 gourmet meals to local healthcare workers. They delivered the meals to Kosciusko Community Hospital in Warsaw earlier Thursday.
LITIZ, Pennsylvania - Howard L. Rheinheimer, 94, of Lititz, died on April 23, 2020, at United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz. He was married to Miriam Miller for 70 years. Full obituary is available online at Buch Funeral Homes, Lititz, Pennsylvania.
