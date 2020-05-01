Oakwood Resort donation

From left Dan DuFour, Oakwood Resort owner representative; Dane Reid, The Pier & Back Porch Kitchen supervisor; Christian Wilson, Oakwood Resort Sales & Marketing manager; and Simroy Campbell, The Pier & Back Porch head chef, deliver 200 meals to Kosciusko Community Hospital from Oakwood Resort.

 Photo contributed

Oakwood Resort and The Pier & Back Porch in Syracuse partnered with Sysco to provide 200 gourmet meals to local healthcare workers. They delivered the meals to Kosciusko Community Hospital in Warsaw earlier Thursday.

