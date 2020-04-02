GOSHEN — A third death from COVID-19 was reported Thursday in Elkhart County by the Indiana Department of Health.
According to Elkhart County Emergency Management Director Jennifer Tobey, the 89-year-old woman who died had an Elkhart County address but died at a Kosciusko County hospital. According to the state, people who die are counted in the counties they live in, not the ones they die in. “So it counts in Elkhart County,” she said.
Statewide, there are now 78 deaths from the virus.
No deaths were reported in Kosciusko, LaGrange or Noble counties.
Elkhart County’s number of positive cases increased to 27, up from 23. The Elkhart County Health Department stated in a news release that 808 people have been tested. Kosciusko remains at 5, LaGrange County at 2 and Noble County at 3.
Statewide, 3,039 people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday morning. That is up from 2,565 Wednesday.
So far, 16,285 people in Indiana have been tested, up from 14,275 on Friday.
ECHD officials said, “Tests continue to be in short supply, regardless of what is being portrayed. All health systems and clinics are working diligently to be good stewards of the tests we have been given. This means that even if you feel you need to be tested, a health professional may not see it the same. Follow their guidance and be reassured; they have your best interests in mind.”
