Elkhart County saw an increase of seven more COVID-19 cases overnight, bringing the total to 43. Deaths remained at three.
Neither LaGrange County nor Kosciusko County saw any new positive cases. LaGrange County has six cases and one death. Kosciusko County has 14 cases and zero deaths.
In Noble County, one positive case was added bringing that county's total up to 11. They had no new COVID-19-related deaths. They remain at one.
Statewide, there were 5,507 positive cases, up 563 from Monday. There were 173 deaths, up 34 from Monday.
As for testing numbers, statewide, 2,673 people have been tested. In Elkhart County, 676 tests have been conducted by the state; 46 in LaGrange County; 77 in Noble County and 199 in Kosciusko County.
