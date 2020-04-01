Elkhart County has recorded its second COVID-19 death, according to Indiana Health Department officials.
The latest fatality is that of a 65-year-old woman with additional underlying health conditions, according to Elkhart County Emergency Management Director Jennifer Tobey. Her death was part of 16 deaths statewide reported Wednesday morning due to COVID-19.
The numbers released this morning went from 49 to 65 fatalities.
Elkhart County has had two deaths so far, plus, as of Wednesday morning, 23 positive cases. That is up three from Tuesday.
Other cases in our coverage area have no deaths, but they do have positive cases: Kosciusko County, 5; LaGrange County, 2; and Noble County, 3.
The Indiana State Department of Health announced that 409 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus to 2,565 following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Marion County had the most new cases at 159. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Hamilton (49), Hendricks (21), Johnson (17) and Lake (25).
The number of people tested as of Thursday morning is at 14,375, up from 13,373 on Tuesday.
