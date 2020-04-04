The Indiana State Department of Health today announced that 523 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 3,953 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
In Elkhart County, the total number of people testing positive is 31, up from 29 on Friday.
In LaGrange County, the number remains at four.
In Noble County, the number has increased by four people to nine total.
In Kosciusko County, there are 11, a rise of three cases.
A total of 116 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
Elkhart County has three deaths.
Noble County's health officer Thursday evening reported that county's first COVID-19-related death at a nursing home. However, that has not been reflected in the state's count yet.
No deaths have been reported in LaGrange or Kosciusko counties.
To date, 19,800 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 17,835 on Friday.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 155. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Bartholomew (22), Boone (12), Hamilton (41), Hancock (15), Hendricks (23), Johnson (16), Lake (70), Lawrence (14) and St. Joseph (17).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.