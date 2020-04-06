The LaGrange County Health Department confirmed its first COVID-19 death this morning.
According to Dr. Tony Pechin, the person was an adult male, who died in the hospital on April 5. The person, who was over age 60, had been hospitalized as a COVID-19 patient, he stated in a news release.
No further information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws, he added.
LaGrange County has six positive cases of coronavirus and 41 people have been tested, according to the state Department of Health.
In Elkhart County, no new deaths were reported by the state. The county now has 36 positive cases, three deaths and 611 people have been tested.
In Noble County, one death has been reported, 10 positive cases identified and 77 people have been tested.
In Kosciusko County, 14 people have tested positive for the virus out of 179 people tested. There have been no deaths there.
Statewide, 4,944 people have tested positive and there have been 139 deaths. Overall, 26,191 people have been tested.
