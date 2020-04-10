This morning's numbers from the Indiana Department of Health show five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Elkhart County. That brings the total number of cases to 61.
In LaGrange County, positive cases are at nine, an increase of two from Thursday.
In Noble County, 14 people have now been diagnosed with COVID-19. That is up one case from Thursday.
And in Kosciusko County, the number of COVID-19 cases is at 17, up one from Thursday.
No new deaths have been reported. Deaths remain at three in Elkhart County and one each for LaGrange, Noble and Kosciusko counties.
Statewide, another 556 people were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 6,907. Three hundred people have now died in Indiana, with 55 of those being confirmed by the state overnight.
So far, Indiana has tested 35,040 people. Locally, those test numbers are: Elkhart County, 817; LaGrange County, 53; Noble County, 87; and Kosciusko County, 250.
