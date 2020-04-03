Twenty-nine people have tested positive in Elkhart County, the Indiana Department of Health reports this morning. That is an increase of two people. Deaths remain at three people in the county.
Statewide, though, the number of deaths jumped from 78 on Thursday to 101 this morning.
Statewide there were 3,437 positive cases reported today, up from 3,039 Thursday.
In LaGrange County, the number of positive cases went from two to four. In Noble County, cases rose from three to five and in Kosciusko County, positive cases increased from five to eight.
The total amount of people tested statewide as of Thursday morning was 16,900, up from 16,285 the day before.
New to the Department of Health's website is the number of tests done locally.
In Elkhart County, the state has done 480 tests, in Kosciusko County 108 tests, in Noble County 42 tests and in LaGrange County 27 tests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.