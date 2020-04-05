The good news: no new deaths as a result of COVID-19 took place overnight locally, according to the Indiana Department of Health. Statewide, though, 458 more deaths were reported.
Elkhart, Noble and Kosciusko counties each saw increases in positive cases, according to the IDH Sunday morning.
Elkhart County has 35 positive cases, up four from Saturday. The deaths remain at three. So far, 556 tests have been done for the county at the state level.
In Noble County, the one death that the county health officer reported a couple of days ago has shown up on the state's website. Noble County now has 11 people who have tested positive, up from nine on Saturday. So far, 75 people have been tested.
In Kosciusko County, there are 12 people who tested positive, up one from Saturday. That county does not have any reported deaths. The state reports having completed 157 tests.
Statewide, there are 4,411 positive cases, 127 deaths and 22,652 people have been tested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.