The Indiana Department of Health reported two more new cases of COVID-19 in Elkhart County this morning.
Nine people in Elkhart County are now confirmed to have the novel coronavirus, up from seven on Thursday.
In LaGrange County, there are two confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The Indiana State Health Department has also confirmed a positive test for a second person in Noble County. According to the Noble County Health Department, the patient has been hospitalized at Parkview Noble Hospital since Tuesday and is a school bus driver and food director at West Noble School Corp.
Statewide, there are 981 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, up from 645 on Thursday.
Seven more deaths were reported this morning, making the total 24.
In all, as of Friday morning, 6,936 people have been tested in Indiana.
