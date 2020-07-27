GOSHEN — About 100 people gathered along the sidewalks of the Elkhart County Courthouse to protest Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s mask mandate Monday.
One of the organizers, Chris May of Goshen, said science does not back the mandate. Positive testing isn’t high and the death rate is nearly zero in the state, and the survival rate is 100%. “I don’t know why we’re not promoting that more,” May said.
May questioned the need for a mask mandate if the rates are low. He believes business, churches and schools should be able to decide on their own about masks. Children not going back to school could impact their social skills and make them more fearful, May, a father of two young children, said.
The Indiana State Department of Health's website Monday showed 561 new cases of COVID-19 were reported statewide Sunday along with three new deaths. The new cases brought Indiana's total to 62,907 since March, including 2,709 deaths.
Elkhart County reported 34 new cases and one new death Monday. The county's total since March is 4,378 cases and 71 deaths. The county's death rate from COVID-19 is about 1.6%. Indiana's death rate is about 4.3%.
A group of protesters will be going to Indianapolis Aug. 8, and there may be another rally locally, May said. The group has a Facebook event page, Stand Against Indiana Mask order.
As for Monday’s rally, “I am encouraged about the number of elderly who are out here supporting this,” May said.
Many protesters held signs, including those that read, "Stand against Indiana mask order," and "Is this still America."
One of those in attendance was State Rep. Curt Nisly. “I am here to listen to what the people are saying,” he said. “They have lots of reasons to be frustrated. … I do support what they’re doing in that the mask order is unconstitutional.”
He pointed out that the only way to make a law is to go through the state Legislature, and the governor failed to do that. Nisly said the governor can enact an emergency order for 30 days.
“He is well over 100 days since the original order,” he said.
Right now, Nisly said, the governor should be calling a special session of the Legislature so that lawmakers can enact a mask law or empower him to do so.
“He’s had plenty of time to call this legislature back into session,” Nisly said.
He explained that early on in the pandemic, Holcomb said it was not necessary to call back legislators. The state had received $3.4 billion from the federal government through the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act, and Holcomb did not need legislative authority to spend the money, Nisly said. The money, he explained, is what was used for testing and contact tracing.
But since then, a special session should have been called regarding anything concerning crimes and punishments, he said, adding, “That’s the only way the law can become a law is to go through the Legislature.”
Lori Arnold of Goshen said she believes COVID-related orders and mandates are being used as political tools.
“I am so tired of our politicians," Arnold said. “I believe, myself, that a lot of this stuff is political. A lot of it doesn’t make sense. Like, the churches not being able to have people in them, but the bars and the restaurants can have a certain capacity. There’s just so many things that we, a lot of us, feel that we’re being used. This is all being used political, instead of by science.”
The event began around 3 p.m., participants said, and wrapped up shortly after 5 p.m.
