GOSHEN — It’s only been three weeks since we couldn’t go inside a coffee shop, restaurant or bar and sit down.
It feels longer than that since both Indiana and Michigan governors declared on Monday, March 16, that owners of the businesses couldn’t let us gather anymore.
Some complained. Others quickly closed and laid off employees. Others initially declared how they’d do carryout or delivery, how they’d alternatively offer something to customers.
The next wave is places that are closing until something changes to open society back up to more normal patterns. A growing number of spots are posting gracious messages on their websites and Facebook pages saying they’re closing for the time being.
Officially, the stay-at-home order in Indiana was to go through April 6, but was then on Friday extended to April 20. Some are expecting to be closed all of April.
The decisions to close are difficult ones. The impulse to keep feeding people, keep doing what you have invested in and love, is hard to turn off.
“This business is built on relationships,” said Myron Bontrager, who with his family members owns and operates two locations of The Electric Brew in Goshen and Elkhart. They amped up how people could use online ordering. When the governor’s order shut down the dining area, they laid off some employees and urged them to file for unemployment. A few employees carefully serve coffee or a baked item for carry-out from shops that were quiet and dark.
After closing on Friday, March 27, Bontrager gathered with his other family members and decided to close.
Bontrager wrestled with being open for walk-in business in a time when people were being urged to stay home to minimize the risk from the COVID-19 virus. It felt hypocritical to be open and inevitably felt like a moral decision to close, he said. “It was the right thing to do and we’ll have to figure out what it looks like from there on,” he said.
The coffee beans he roasts can be shipped or purchased online for pickup, as well as a few other items. “We’re nowhere close to breaking even, but we’ve had a good response to that,” Bontrager said.
In the days after the announcement, Common Spirits opened to offer cocktail kits (without the alcohol) to customers from their Goshen bar. Owners Ryan and Jami Hawkins, with their staff, would prepare mixers and carryout food. “The major reason we chose to do that in the first place was so that our staff could have some money coming in,” she said.
Customers showed up and tipped generously, yet they struggled with the same dilemma as the Bontragers. How do you stay open when the advice on how to keep all of us safer is to minimize going out and being close to others? “I think this weighed on our hearts,” she said. “The thing about Goshen is they are so community-driven if we decided to stay open, they will support and they will show up.”
Common Spirits is accepting tips online for its staff and selling $50 gift cards for $40. A vendor is donating the other $10 to the business and $10 more to employees for every one sold. They hope to keep their small staff that has been with them since opening in June 2016. “We don’t want to lose anyone, obviously,” Ryan said.
Michele Lucchese and other family members at Lucchese’s Italian Restaurant laid off most staff after March 16 and offered carry-out through March 27 before deciding to close. “It was seriously getting too stressful,” Michele said.
She and a few others were trying to keep up with demand, but inevitably didn’t feel comfortable encountering the public. People should stay home until this situation changes, she said, adding she wouldn’t be surprised if they remained closed all of April.
Cappy’s, 523 and Chubby Trout are all closed or closing in Elkhart. The Oasis made that choice several weeks ago. I expect more will follow that course in the coming weeks now that it’s clear that restaurants will be able to get loans from the federal stimulus that could be forgiven over time and food inventories have been made and sold.
The month of April won’t include many restaurant meals for most of us. That’s hard to swallow, but I hope for the survival of us as well as the businesses and their employees. Those staying open are taking precautions as they carefully feed us.
We can survive this — together — as we take care.
I’m hungry. Let’s eat
