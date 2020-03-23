TOPEKA [mdash] Edna H. Miller, 87, Topeka, died at 4:20 a.m. Monday, March 23, at her residence. She was born Dec. 3, 1932 in LaGrange County to Henry and Lydia (Troyer) Frye. On Dec. 10, 1953 in LaGrange County, she married Freeman S. Miller and he died Oct. 4, 2011. Surviving are six daugh…