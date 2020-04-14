INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb, the Indiana State Department of Health and other state leaders will host a virtual media briefing in the Governor’s Office to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana.
Partly cloudy this evening followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers after midnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%..
Partly cloudy this evening followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers after midnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.
Updated: April 14, 2020 @ 11:18 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.