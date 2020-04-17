LIVESTREAM: Gov. Holcomb to speak at 2:30 this afternoon
THE GOSHEN NEWS
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb, the Indiana State Department of Health and other state leaders will host a virtual media briefing in the Governor’s Office to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana.
GOSHEN [mdash] Obie J. Miller, 91, of Goshen, died at noon Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 3, 1928, in Topeka, to Jacob J.M. and Katie (Christner) Miller. On March 18, 1948, in Topeka, he married Ruby Mae Miller, and she died Nov. 19, 2006. Surviving are five so…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.