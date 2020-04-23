INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb, the Indiana State Department of Health and other state leaders will host a virtual media briefing in the Governor’s Office to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana.
Along with Gov. Holcomb will be, State Health Commissioner Kristina Box; Paul Halverson, professor and founding dean, Fairbanks School of Public Health; and Nir Menachemi, chair of health policy and management, Fairbanks School of Public Health.
