INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb, the Indiana State Department of Health and other state leaders will host a virtual media briefing to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana.
LIVESTREAM: Gov. Holcomb to speak at 2:30 this afternoon
