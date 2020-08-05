INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb, the Indiana State Department of Health and other state leaders will host a virtual media briefing to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana.
LIVESTREAM: Gov. Holcomb to give update on coronavirus at 2:30 p.m.
