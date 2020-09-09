Gov. Eric J. Holcomb, the Indiana State Department of Health and other state leaders will host a virtual media briefing to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana at 2:30 this afternoon.
Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 9, 2020 @ 3:05 pm
