LIVESTREAM: Gov. Eric Holcomb to speak at 2:30 this afternoon
THE GOSHEN NEWS
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb, the Indiana State Department of Health and other state leaders will host a virtual media briefing to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana at 2:30 this afternoon.
NAPPANEE [mdash] Joe Devon "Joey" Riegsecker, 28, of Nappanee, passed away at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, as a result of an accident. He was born Dec. 20, 1991, in Goshen, to Joe and Linda (Hochstetler) Riegsecker. He was a lifelong area resident. Surviving are his parents, Joe and Linda Riegse…
Jesse Graber Jr., 75, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Middlebury, died at 5:51 p.m. Monday, July 13, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. He was born on Oct. 30, 1944, in New Haven, to Jesse Sr. and Mary Mae (Schwartz) Graber. On July 1, 1965, in New Haven, he married Clara Schwartz, who survive…
