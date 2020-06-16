LAGRANGE — Due to possible exposure to an person testing positive for COVID-19, the LaGrange County Public Library and its branches in Shipshewana and Topeka are closed until further noticey.
Updates will be made on the library's Facebook page, website or in this publication. Patrons can find the library's digital catalog on the website for audiobooks, ebooks and Hoopla or Overdrive check-outs with a valid library card.
The library's public Wi-Fi will remain available in immediate proximity to its buildings.
Library staff advises patrons to be "vigilant in observing suggested practices of personal distancing, frequent hand-washing and the wearing of facemasks in public to stop or slow this outbreak in our community."
