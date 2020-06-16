From left, Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz visits and accepts coronavirus-related health supplies from Indiana State Health Department Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver and District 2 Director Kaitlyn Watson Tuesday afternoon at the health department.

From left, Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz visits and accepts coronavirus-related health supplies from Indiana State Health Department Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver and District 2 Director Kaitlyn Watson Tuesday afternoon at the health department.