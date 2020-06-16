Indiana State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver visited Elkhart and LaGrange counties Tuesday to deliver medical supplies, educational materials and other support to help mitigate ongoing transmission of COVID-19 in key populations.
Weaver met with Dr. Lydia Mertz in Elkhart County and then headed on to LaGrange County to discuss the challenges that COVID-19 presents for vulnerable populations, including minority populations and the Amish. She also delivered masks, thermometers and pulse oximeters to the local health departments in both counties.
Elkhart County’s coronavirus cases increase by 80
Elkhart County’s positive coronavirus cases increased by 80 to 2,248 and the county had one death, according to Tuesday’s update from the Indiana State Department of Health.
Elkhart County had the largest increase of any of the local counties.
Here are Tuesday’s numbers:
Statewide — 40,786 positive cases, up 440; 2,265 deaths, up 14; 363,745 tested, up 8,014 with 11.2% testing positive.
Elkhart County — 2,248 positive cases, up 80; 35 deaths, up one; 15,756 tested.
LaGrange County — 294 positive cases, up 17; two deaths, zero new; 1,236 tested.
Noble County — 341 positive cases, up four; 27 deaths, zero new; 2,707 tested.
Kosciusko County — 330 positive cases, up 19; two deaths, zero new; 3,293 tested.
St. Joseph County — 1,571 positive cases, up 19; 51 deaths, up one; 19,107 tested.
Marshall County — 315 positive cases, up 10; three deaths, zero new; 2,978 tested.
Mertz explains no mandate for masks
On Tuesday, The Goshen News asked Mertz why she did not want to mandate masks and instead issued a directive.
“That is a question I’ve heard a lot. And it’s multi-faceted. First, there is no way to enforce a mandatory mask requirement,” she writes. “We have no provisions for fines or anything else, and no one to travel around inspecting the public to see if they are wearing masks in appropriate situations.
“Second, the fact is most people want to do what works and is effective in controlling the spread of the virus. Most people don’t want to unknowingly infect their grandparents, aunts, uncles, children, spouses, neighbors, co-workers or strangers. They just need to know why certain measures are effective, and how to implement them. That is why we are pushing the information — trying to make sure everyone gets the message that because of the increased cases in Elkhart County we need to add on to what we have been doing, and be more vigilant about all the measures that contain the virus.
“I want to repeat what I told the County Council Saturday,” Mertz added. “This virus is not deterred by heat and humidity. It is still with us, and still very active. This coronavirus is new — no one has immunity unless they get the disease and survive, and even then we don’t know how long the immunity will last. This virus is searching persistently and relentlessly for human lung tissue, and anyone with human lungs is at risk. It doesn’t matter how old you are, where you live, what language you speak. This virus is looking only for lungs to infect, and we have no way to treat it, or vaccine to prevent it. The only way we can contain it is through these measures — physically distancing, washing hands frequently, wearing a mask, staying home when sick, cleaning surfaces often. I urge everyone in the county to take these actions to heart and practice all of them all the time.”
Some visitor restrictions lifted
Beacon Health System announced Monday it is relaxing visitor restrictions that were tightened in mid-March at all four of its hospitals for safety during the pandemic.
For most patients, Memorial Hospital, Elkhart General Hospital, Community Hospital of Bremen and Beacon Granger Hospital started to allow two visitors, 18 and older, who are in good health, to visit each patient Monday who is not being treated for or is under investigation for COVID-19.
Visitors must wear a mask at all times within each hospital, Beacon officials said.
Visitors can expect to answer questions at the door on a screening questionnaire, but the hospitals are no longer taking the temperatures of visitors upon entry, Beacon officials said. High-risk visitors should still think twice about visiting the hospital to remain safe.
“We’re definitely not out of the woods,” Dr. Dale Patterson said. “We’re really happy to be able to let some people back into the hospital to visit. We know it will be good for our patients and it will be good for the families, but we want to do it safely.”
Here are the revised hospital Visitor Guidelines as of Monday:
• A maximum of two visitors will be permitted at any one time for each patient who is not being treated for or is under investigation for COVID-19.
• Visitors must be 18 years of age or older and in good health. Visitors cannot be acutely ill and cannot be in quarantine or suspected of having COVID-19.
• Visitors will be stopped for a screening questionnaire upon entry, but we are no longer taking temperatures at the door. Visitors should proceed directly to a patient’s room and minimize time in other areas of the hospital.
• Visitors must wear a mask covering the mouth and nose at all times within the facility. If the visitor does not have a mask, one will be provided to them.
• Visitors should wash their hands and use hand cleanser frequently while visiting. If needed, personal protective equipment will be provided to the visitor.
• Certain units and departments may have more restrictive visitor guidelines. Emergency Departments may not be able to accommodate visitors for most patients.
• Visitation may be delayed or not permitted if it is felt to put the health of a patient, associate, provider, or visitor at undue risk.
• Visiting hours for facilities and units will be in effect.
COVID-19 activity at Goshen Health continues to increase at concerning rate
The rate of COVID-19 transmission continues to increase in Elkhart County at a rapid pace. Here are the increases in one week, plus the total from March 11 to date for cases handled by Goshen Health:
• 941 tests completed this week, for a total of 6,352
• 875 negative test results, for a total of 5,056
• 194 positive test results this week, for a total of 896 (overall positivity rate of 15%)
• Test results not in yet: 369
• Admitted 32 patients this week, discharged 20, for a total of 114 patients and discharged 88
• Confirmed two additional COVID-positive related mortalities, for a total of five.
To help slow the spread of COVID-19, the Elkhart County Health Department has issued a directive that every individual should properly wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when they are at:
1. an indoor area open to the public, including public transportation;
2. an outdoor public area where a distance of 6 feet from individuals outside of their household cannot be maintained; or
3. a private indoor or outdoor area where a distance of 6 feet from individuals outside of their household cannot be maintained.
To find out more, go to their Facebook page or website, ElkhartCountyHealth.org.
LaGrange County library, branches closed
Due to possible exposure to an individual testing positive for COVID-19, the LaGrange County Public Library and its branches in Shipshewana and Topeka are closed until further notice.
Updates will be posted on the library’s Facebook page, website or in this publication. Patrons can also find the library’s digital catalog on the website for audiobooks, ebooks and Hoopla or Overdrive check-outs with a valid library card. The library’s public Wi-Fi will remain available in immediate proximity to its buildings.
Topeka Town Hall closed
Due to the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in Topeka, Town Hall is closed. Residents should drop any payments in the drop box outside the front door. They may also pay with a credit card/debit card on the town’s website, Topeka-in.gov.
All public restrooms in Topeka have been closed until further notice.
To see someone at the Town Hall, call 260-593-2300 and set up an appointment.
Topeka garage sales still on
Topeka officials announced on Facebook that Topeka Townwide Garage Sales, sponsored by the Topeka Chamber of Commerce scheduled for this weekend, are still on and approved by the LaGrange County Health Department. Masks are required along with social distancing, town officials posted.
Walorski announces some district offices to resume normal hours
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-District 2, announced Tuesday her offices in Mishawaka and Rochester have resumed normal hours and invites 2nd District Hoosiers to request an appointment if they wish to visit one of the offices.
Walorski’s offices in Mishawaka and Rochester will be open to visitors by appointment only, except for urgent matters. To request an appointment, call the Mishawaka office at 574-204-2645 or the Rochester office at 574-223-4373, or send an email at walorski.house.gov/email.
- Mishawaka District Office: 202 Lincolnway East, Suite #101. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Rochester District Office: 709 Main St. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
Face masks and hand sanitizer will be made available to visitors. Wearing a mask is required in St. Joseph County — and recommended for all Hoosiers — when social distance of at least six feet is difficult to maintain.
BMVs open for walk-in business
This is the first day the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has been open for walk-in business since March 23 and the BMV is on pace to process a record numbers of transactions for one day. BMV officials said they anticipate the high transaction numbers will continue for the next several days, and possibly weeks ahead. They are asking that the public help them by:
• Being patient. By 10 a.m., just two hours after they opened, branches had already processed 5,400 transactions. Wait times at some branches are more than an hour
• Bring water and/or umbrella to shade from the sun
• Traffic flow has changed, so follow directional signs
• Make sure to practice social distancing while waiting whether inside or outside a branch
• Masks are very strongly encouraged for all who are waiting in line and who enter a branch
BMV officials said they strongly encourage anyone planning to visit a branch to prepare to wait outside for an extended period of time. People should dress appropriately, bring water and something to shade themselves from the sun.
Many transactions can also be complete online through myBMV or at a BMV Connect kiosk. The administrative penalty fee for expired driver’s licenses, permits, state identification cards, and vehicle does not resume until July 1. Title transactions and new vehicle registration must also be completed before July 1.
For more information about transactions available outside a branch:
• BMV Connect kiosks https://www.in.gov/bmv/2793.htm
• myBMV online services https://mybmv.bmv.in.gov/bmv/mybmv/default.aspx
