INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 76 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing to 201 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. Four Hoosiers have died.
A total of 661 results were reported, bringing to 1,494 the number of tests reported to ISDH to date.
The new cases involve residents of Bartholomew (4), Boone (1), Delaware (1), Dubois (1), Floyd (1), Franklin (2), Grant (1), Hamilton (8), Hancock (2), Hendricks (2), Howard (1), Johnson (5), Lake (3), Madison (1), Marion (35), Monroe (1) Morgan (1), Putnam (1), Ripley (1), St. Joseph (2), Scott (1) and Tipton (1) counties.
Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH, health officials stated in their news release.
