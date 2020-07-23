GOSHEN — The reopening of local schools for in-person classes depends on if the spread of the COVID-19 virus can be reduced during the next two weeks, according to the county’s health officer.
Dr. Lydia Mertz announced late Wednesday that the health department is monitoring the spread of the virus in the county and that the spread must decrease before schools can reopen.
“We will be monitoring the Elkhart County citizen’s ability to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19 over the course of the next week. If we do not see the downward trend of positivity rates, we will be forced to consider delaying the reopening of our schools. This decision will be discussed with the school superintendents by July 31, 2020,” Mertz said in the news release.
Local school boards have been announcing their plans to reopen schools in August. Those plans provide for in-person classes, some remote learning and the option of some students to stay home and use e-learning resources.
Mertz cited Gov. Eric Holcomb’s mandate for the wearing of face coverings statewide.
“The governor announced efforts that he is taking to help ensure schools are able to reopen statewide,” the news release states. “The governor is issuing a mandate requiring masks across the state of Indiana beginning Monday, July 27, 2020. Although the governor desires for schools to reopen, the governor noted that the local schools and health department will have to decide if the schools can reopen based upon their specific information and data. The Elkhart County Health Department is hopeful that you will take all measures available to you to help Elkhart County obtain a downward trend of its COVID-19 positivity rate over at least a 14-day period. Our concern, along with many parents, teachers, and school officials, is the potential for a rampant spread of COVID-19, which will create an inconsistent pattern of in-class, virtual, and possibly no school occurrences.”
The statement also included the statement, “The Elkhart County Health Department remains concerned that our community has not sufficiently mitigated the risk of COVID-19. The positivity rate in Elkhart County has not shown a continued downward trend. The Elkhart County Health Department wants to encourage everyone to take all necessary steps to allow our schools to reopen. That includes wearing masks, engaging in social distancing, and washing your hands. One of the critical factors for schools to reopen is evidence that Elkhart County shows at least a downward trend of its positivity rate over a 14-day period.”
