Leaders of the Elkhart County Health Department are looking for volunteers to help operate a phone bank and answer general questions.
To register and take part in this endeavor, register at www.serv-in.org. Those who have medical training (nursing, M.D., D.O., etc.) should indicate that. The system will verify the volunteer's credentials, and EMA will be able to utilize their services better, Health Department officials stated in a news release.
COVID-19 is affecting a wide range of life. We’ve listed several businesses and public events being impacted.
Winnebago suspending production
Winnebago Industries Inc., based in Forest City, Iowa, on Monday announced it will be suspending most production activities at the company’s local Winnebago, Grand Design RV, Newmar and Chris-Craft facilities in response to COVID-19. The suspension by each of the companies begins this week and is expected to last through April 12.
In a statement released to the media, Winnebago officials said, to support employees and their families affected by this temporary production suspension, the company will be providing base pay and benefits for the first two weeks.
“As we take precautionary measures in the best interest of both our employees’ health and our long-term business prospects, we remain confident in the strength of our balance sheet and in our cash position to allow us to provide the appropriate pay and benefits to our employees and weather a period of business interruption from this health crisis,” Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe said.
Winnebago Industries and its businesses will remain open and perform essential activities for its dealers and end customers, including remote retail support for dealers, along with technical care, warranty administration and parts fulfillment, the release reads.
Company officials said, these steps are designed to lower the probability of coronavirus exposure to employees and adjust future production output relative to a fast-changing demand landscape for the company’s products.
“As this global situation continues to rapidly evolve, our top priority is the health and well-being of our employees, business partners, customers and communities,” Happe said. “We are also seeing demand for our products shift dramatically as the nation takes appropriate action to curb the spread of the coronavirus. This decision is not an easy one, but we are confident it is in the best interests of all our stakeholders. During this time, we will remain flexible with operations that can provide products related to the support of mobile health care, command centers and other logistical needs that local, state and Federal resources may require during this crisis.”
Winnebago officials said they will continue to monitor this situation closely and are committed to executing contingency plans that ensure a safe work environment for employees and disciplined production strategies that benefit the company and its channel partners before resuming full operations.
Winnebago builds motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products and boats and has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Oregon, Minnesota and Florida.
Thor suspends production
Thor Industries is suspending production due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
"As the coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve, Thor remains focused on the safety of its employees, their families, and all of the communities in which we operate. The concern for the safety of our people is always paramount but the situation of today is unique and calls for action. As state governments, including Indiana and Ohio where a substantial number of our production facilities exist, declare statewide emergencies requiring their citizens to stay at home except for limited circumstances, Thor is today announcing the temporary suspension of all of its production in North America. Additionally, a substantial portion of our production in Europe is temporarily suspended as well," said Bob Martin, president and CEO of Thor Industries.
"We believe the long-term RV market will be robust once again, and when that time comes, we will take advantage of our flexible business model to quickly resume production to meet dealer orders. As we look to the future when we are past the coronavirus pandemic, we remain optimistic about the long-term outlook for both Thor and the RV industry," Martin concluded.
Goshen Health scales back operations
Effective Monday, Goshen Health implemented additional operational changes at outpatient and non-hospital locations to protect our patients and the community from COVID-19 exposure.
For emergency and medically necessary services we continue to be available to serve our community. However, non-urgent medical appointments and routine tests will be rescheduled. Offices will notify patients directly for appointment cancellations and changes. Patients should contact their office directly if they have questions or concerns.
In addition to universally reduced operations, the following locations will be closed until further notice:
- Goshen Home Medical Retail Store (essential product shipments and deliveries will continue)
- Goshen Hospital Maple Corner Boutique and Gift Shoppe
- Goshen Outpatient Imaging Center
- Goshen Physicians Center for Weight Reduction
- Goshen Sleep Disorders Center
All essential functions at Goshen Hospital will continue to operate as expected; visitor restrictions remain in place and elective and non-urgent surgeries remain on hold.
Business, industry hotline opens today
A hotline will open at 9 a.m. today for business and industry only to help answer questions regarding the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb Monday.
Indiana will open a call center to field industry questions about the order, which provides for essential and non-essential business operations, infrastructure and government functions while the state observes a stay-at-home order from this Wednesday through April 7.
This center, reachable by calling 877-820-0890 or by emailing covidresponse@iedc.in.gov, is for business and industry questions only.
Lakeland schools will not distribute meals
Lakeland Schools Superintendent Eva Merkel said Monday school staff "was thrilled to give out 3,120 meals to kids today!"
However, with Gov. Eric Holcomb asking Hoosiers to stay home through the next few weeks, all Lakeland employees have been told to stay home, Merkel said. Meals will not be packed and delivered until after staffers are allowed to return to work. Updates will be sent when Merkel has them.
Nappanee Center to close
The city of Nappanee has temporarily closed the Nappanee Center to all meetings to protect people from COVID-19.
Amish Acres re-opening delayed due to COVID-19
The new owners of The Barns at Nappanee, Home of Amish Acres announced opening day has been delayed.
It was set to open this upcoming Easter weekend, but will be postponed until further notice because of the coronavirus.
Marlin Stutzman, managing partner of the new ownership group, said, “While we are very excited to welcome the general public to the new shows at The Round Barn Theatre and dining in the restaurants with our new partners at LaSalle Hospitality, we believe it is best to postpone the opening of The Barns at Nappanee until we know our guests and new employees will be safe, comfortable, and conditions regarding the COVID-19 are more understood.”
FSSA calls on Indiana food pantries to stay open
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Monday called on Hoosiers to help keep the state’s network of food pantries open. FSSA is tracking the number of food pantries operating across the state as part of the state’s response to the coronavirus.
“Now is the time for us as Hoosiers to double down on our best quality — serving each other,” said Jennifer Sullivan, FSSA secretary. “Food pantries are critical harbors of hope in many local communities, and with them facing difficulties operating and possibly reducing the food supply to our neighbors in need, it’s time to sound a loud call for help across the state.”
Many food pantries are supported by a volunteer workforce, with many volunteers over the age of 60, FSSA officials said. Sullivan urged anyone who not in a vulnerable population or demographic to answer to call to help at a local food pantry. Hoosiers can call 211 and ask for a list of nearby food pantries.
Anyone having troubling obtaining enough food for themselves or their families should call 211 for help.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.