GOSHEN — Goshen's Cruising Reunion has been canceled for this year.
“We’re disappointed, of course, but our reasons for having (to) cancel this year’s Goshen Cruising Reunion are pretty simple,” said Gina Leichty, co-owner of Eyedart Creative Studio, which coordinates the monthly First Fridays festival. “Gov. Holcomb has said we shouldn’t have festivals or gatherings of more than 250 people. Earlier this week, the Elkhart County Commissioners went a step further in recommending that number be no more than 50.
“Out of an abundance of caution and care, we really can’t do the event this year,” she continued. “Typically, this event draws 15,000 to 20,000 people. Saying we’d be over the acceptable limit is an understatement, to put it mildly.”
Looser restrictions on gatherings are set to go into effect Saturday, July 4, the day after the Cruising Reunion would have taken place.
“If we were to go a day ahead of what the governor is recommending, we would be introducing liability concerns for both First Fridays and all the vendors involved,” Leichty said.
While the Cruising Reunion may be a no-go for 2020, organizers still encouraging people to head downtown — safely.
“For all those who are able, we ask you to shop locally — and particularly in our downtown — whenever you can,” Leichty said. “We want to do our best to keep money in our community going to local businesses and local business owners. We want those local and independent businesses to stay here, and to have that variety of restaurants that Goshen has that you just can’t find anywhere else. They need your support now more than ever.”
Leichty encouraged people to visit downtowngoshen.org to see which downtown businesses are open, and when.
“We’d also like to remind people to be cautious,” said Don Riegsecker, the founder of the reunion. “Please wear your masks when you visit those stores. We’re trying to slow the spread of COVID-19 and get back to hosting outdoor events and festivals.”
“We’re hopeful of having a First Fridays event in August, but so much depends on everyone taking necessary precautions, including wearing a mask,” Leichty said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.