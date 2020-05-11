GOSHEN — When local restaurants opened Monday morning after two months of not being able to serve customers inside, the hope was regulars would flock back in. It was more like a trickle.
“I was hoping I would see more of my regulars, but it’s kind of sparse,” said Matt McBride, owner of Tony’s Famous Grill, 103 N. Fifth St. He hopes that as the week goes along, business will pick up.
“If it goes like this through July, I might as well hang it up and get another job,” he said.
McBride scheduled a regular day for his full staff after having had only two to three people working at one time while serving carry-outs the past few weeks.
Diners will notice that every other table at Tony's has been marked for use to keep to social distancing rules. There are also no condiments, jelly packets, butter or salt and pepper shakers on the tables. Patrons will need to ask for those items. McBride said if they kept those items out, each item would have to be cleaned and sanitized when a customer leaves. This way, they are only having to clean and sanitize the table and seats.
Another visible difference is that wait staff are required to wear masks and gloves. As for the customers, they can wear masks if they want, he said, however, they will need to take them off to eat so he did not see any point in making them mandatory.
During the past couple of months, Tony’s has been doing about 20 to 25% of its normal business. “I’m not making any money,” he said, adding it’s just enough to pay staff and utilities.
“We’re open,” McBride said. “Come on in.”
Customers who did just that, Mike and Anne Pierce, said they felt comfortable eating inside. Mike said they take reasonable precautions and are ready to get back to normal.
Jesus Puga, part owner of Angel’s House of Pancakes, 510 W. Lincoln Ave., had much the same tale. He said business was “Slow. Very slow.” He hopes it will pick up soon. A few of his regulars made their way in Monday morning and experienced a few of the changes.
Along with servers and kitchen staff wearing masks and gloves, diners were seated every other booth or table. The silverware and salt and pepper shakers were not on the table. Instead, Puga said, the silverware and salt and pepper are individually packaged and given to diners with their food. Coffee is also being served in Styrofoam cups.
Each of the tables is sanitized between customers.
Puga said he was as nervous opening Monday as the first day he opened his restaurant five years ago, wondering if people would come.
He’s excited to be back open, even if it’s only at half capacity.
The menu is the same, but the hours are shorter, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., until business is better.
And when business picks up, people won’t have to wait in the lobby for a seat. They can wait in their cars and be called into the restaurant, Puga said.
Next door at Dutch Maid Bakery, owner Lyle Miller said several customers dined in Monday morning.
Dutch Maid, which operates a retail store and does wholesale as well, had been open for curbside service and was only 7 to 9% off normal sales for this time of year for retail. It’s wholesale that took the hit. Miller said wholesale was down 75% and accounts for 60% of their business. The wholesale part is catering and baked good sales at gas stations.
“It’s quite a dip to deal with,” Miller said.
An idea that really pushed sales on Easter and Mother’s Day was do-it-yourself cookie kits. Now Dutch Maid is also offering DIY doughnut kits, he said. The restaurant provides the cookie and doughnut, plus all of the decorations for the top.
As for Day 1 of dine-in, he said that the biggest thing has been trying to educate people in what they can and cannot do.
“Most of them follow the rules,” he said.
The dining room is at half capacity, so an employee will tell diners where they can sit, and then keep track of the number of people inside. Once they reach a certain point, then people will be directed to wait outside until a spot opens up.
“It’s kind of a nightmare,” Miller said of the logistics.
Hand sanitizer has been added to each table. Those tables are wiped down after each customer. The cases and credit card machines and frequently touched surfaces are disinfected as well, he said.
Miller said, most likely he will be partnering with Safe Choice Cleaning in Goshen to have the bakery electrostatically cleaned.
This is also about the time of year baked goods orders increase for graduations and weddings. Miller expects Dutch Maid to be just as busy as ever with those.
“The community really has come out and supported us,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.