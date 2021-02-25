GOSHEN — Meijer has been granted the green light to begin vaccinations throughout its stores in Indiana this week.
The Goshen store, at 4522 Elkhart Road, has 10 immunization stations, which, company officials said, allows for quick cycling through of patients and shorter wait times.
Meijer officials stated in a press release that the goal this week at the clinics is 17,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered by week’s end.
“We are very proud of the role our stores and pharmacies continue to play in this massive effort to vaccinate people against COVID-19,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “As a pharmacy partner to both the State of Indiana and the federal government, we have been able to receive vaccines and quickly administer doses to thousands of people in our communities, usually within 72 hours.”
Patients at the vaccine clinic Thursday were given the Pfizer vaccine, which is a two-shot vaccine.
Meijer Pharmacist Sam Champion said, “With everybody we are administering shots here today they will have a follow up appointment three weeks from today, guaranteeing them a second dose. So they will get their first dose today and three weeks from now they will get their second one ensuring that they are able to complete the series.
There are a number of ways people can schedule a vaccine with Meijer.
Champion said, “One of those is on clinic.meijer.com. The second way is to text the word ‘COVID’ to 75049. The third way is to call your Meijer Pharmacy.”
The vaccine clinics are by appointment only.
Champion said, “We are currently accepting more applicants for appointments today. We do have some extra doses. We’re also here (Friday). We do have lots of appointments available for (Friday) as well. The registration really helps with ensuring you get that second-dose guarantee, so we do ask you to register in some fashion with us so we can ensure you are getting that second dose which is so important of the efficacy of the vaccine.”
Patients said convenience was an important part in their decision to use Meijer Pharmacy for their COVID vaccinations.
Dean Hagen, of Niles, Michigan, said, “Just convenience. I put my name in and they got me in a lot quicker than any of the other places did.”
Steve Bice said, “The reason I came to Meijer is because I signed up at Meijer. I was actually signed up at Mishawaka Meijer, but I got a call from Goshen here and I figured this was convenient for me and it was all out of convenience.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.