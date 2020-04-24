Goshen man writes notes of encouragement

GOSHEN — In July 2018, Goshen resident Gary Stieglitz was injured in a car crash.
“I broke my femur in the car accident, and elbow,” Stieglitz said, explaining both breaks were on the right side of his body.
Because he lived by himself, he had to recover with some help. That’s how he ended up at The Courtyard Healthcare Center in Goshen.
For two and a half months, he rehabilitated there, mostly alone, but he did get to know the staff and administrators there.
“I was alone for six and a half weeks,” he said. People visited, but he was in a place where he knew no one at first.
“I had family and friends who would come and visit, but I didn’t really socialize with the other residents,” the 53-year-old said. “I didn’t have a lot in common with them and many of them were more incapacitated.”
After being released, Stieglitz said he lived with his brother and sister-in-law until he could again be independent.
Although he was released and back to his normal life, when the novel coronavirus started a lockdown of long-term care facilities, including Courtyard, Stieglitz remembered what it was like to be isolated and wondered what he could do to help the residents there.
“I’m friends with a number of the people at Courtyard on Facebook, so I had heard about the restrictions that they were put under and they’re not allowed any visitors,” he said. “So, I could relate. I reached out to one of the nurses at Courtyard. I asked her if there was anything I could do to help even though I’m not in the medical field. I don’t have a sewing machine, so I can’t make masks.”
Because of the economic shutdown, Stieglitz is home with little to do and really wanted to help, so the nurse, Leslie Ogan, suggested he write letters to some of the residents.
But because of privacy laws, she couldn’t give Stieglitz the names of the people he would be writing to or tell him anything about them.
“Then it’s, what do I write?” he said. So he wrote what he knew about the isolation they were experiencing. “I told them that I understood and there’s people out there thinking about them. A little encouragement.”
At the end, he let them know the staff might remember him from his stay there and to tell them “hi.”
He thought if nothing else, he might hear back from a staff member or a resident or two.
After drafting the letter, he made 170 copies but couldn’t personalize them because he didn’t have any information about the residents. But he’s hoping his words will provide some encouragement.
“I know how small those rooms can be after a while,” Stieglitz said.
Ogan said she picked up the letters this past Saturday and distributed them Monday. Although she could not give Stieglitz names, she decided to personalize them anyway and addressed the letters to each resident.
“I was doing rounds,” she said, “ ... and I saw one of our little ladies in her doorway reading the letter.” And then, she had to go treat another resident and he had the letter tucked under his pillow, she said, saying she was thankful that Stieglitz had taken time to write the letters.