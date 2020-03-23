GOSHEN — Effective Monday, Goshen Health will implement additional operational changes at outpatient and non-hospital locations to protect its patients and the community from COVID-19 exposure.
For emergency and medically necessary services Goshen Health stated it will continue to be available to serve the community. However, non-urgent medical appointments and routine tests will be rescheduled. Offices will notify patients directly for appointment cancellations and changes. Patients should contact their office directly if they have questions or concerns.
In addition to universally reduced operations, the following locations will be closed until further notice:
- Goshen Home Medical Retail Store (essential product shipments and deliveries will continue)
- Goshen Hospital Maple Corner Boutique and Gift Shoppe
- Goshen Outpatient Imaging Center
- Goshen Physicians Center for Weight Reduction
- Goshen Sleep Disorders Center
All essential functions at Goshen Hospital will continue to operate as expected; visitor restrictions remain in place and elective and non-urgent surgeries remain on hold.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.