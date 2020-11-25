GOSHEN — Although a vaccination for the novel coronavirus could be coming within the next month, the situation right now for medical staff at Goshen Hospital is bleak.
Goshen Hospital staff are treating as many COVID patients right now as they ever have traditional patients, health officials said during a Candid COVID Conversation hosted by Elkhart County Commissioner Suzanne Weirick.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Daniel Nafziger, who is also an infectious disease specialist, said, "We are really running a COVID hospital and another hospital on top of it."
And the lack of trust by the public in health care workers and belief about what they are facing daily because of COVID is demoralizing to the staff, Nafziger said.
Julie Jacobsen, an intensive care unit nurse at Goshen Hospital, provided details of what it's like for staff daily.
She has been an ICU nurse for 15 of her 22 years in nursing and never has she experienced anything like this.
At one point recently, she had 12 people occupying ICU beds and 11 were on ventilators. The other was not COVID related.
She explained that one nurse overseeing two patients is managing 20 life-saving medications. If a nurse is sick, then that means other nurses will pick up a third patient.
Jacobsen and Nafziger talked about how nurses are not taking meal breaks because they don't have the time and they don't want to burden other nurses for the short break. Instead, they are carrying snacks in their pockets or drinking a shake.
Dr. Nafziger said that Goshen Hospital has seen 56 or 57 COVID deaths. No flu, which people have compared COVID to, "in our lifetime has resulted in so many deaths," he said.
And, he pointed out, that doctors are not putting COVID on death certificates for more money or to boost numbers.
But he foresees Elkhart County continuing in the red on the Indiana State Department of Health's metrics chart into April. Why? Because from what he's seen so far, Nafziger is not optimistic about the community's buy in.
He said on the rare chance he enters a store, the minority of people are wearing a mask. The doctor thinks people will not follow the guidelines to reduce the community spread, but he'd like to be proven wrong.
"I am expecting things to get worse before they get better," he said.
That said, there are two to three vaccines in the pipeline, and a treatment for people who are not seriously ill with the virus should be coming soon as well.
As for the vaccines, they could be available as early as Dec. 12. The plan is to first vaccinate long-term care facility workers and health care workers. Second would be high-risk patients, and third, those who are at risk for exposure. Everyone else would follow.
Dr. Nafziger said that no one is really taking herd immunity seriously, and called the idea implausible because it would be relying on having as much death and destruction as possible and overwhelming the health care system.
The local health care systems are already overwhelmed and the county is nowhere near the 70% needed for herd immunity. Currently, nonemergency surgeries that require a bed are on hold because they need the bed space, Goshen Health President and CEO Randy Christophel said.
However, just because they aren't nonemergency doesn't mean they aren't necessary.
"Cancer cells just don't go on pause," Nafziger said.
And even people who are sick with COVID, Nafziger said that they are keeping patients off of ventilators for as long as possible to help, but that creates additional stress on floor nurses.
Nafziger was asked for suggestions about managing the holidays.
He said to have fewer people and to keep it within the immediate household, have the event outside and in a well-ventilated area, and distance from each other.
He said that if people are coming together with others who they are not normally together with, "today in Elkhart County you're playing with fire."
