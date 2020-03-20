GOSHEN — Times just got tougher for Elkhart County’s first responders.
With the likelihood of encountering someone infected with the COVID-19 virus seemingly growing by the day — maybe at an emergency call, or during a routine traffic stop — the county’s first responders have been forced to make some changes to their usual operating procedures in an effort to minimize the chances of exposure, both for themselves and their patients.
“We’ve changed some of our general standard operating guidelines to minimize our exposure in the event that somebody does have the virus,” said Scott McDowell, battalion chief with the Goshen Fire Department. “But that doesn’t mean we’re delaying our response or anything, or not doing our jobs.”
One such change, McDowell said, is limiting the number of department personnel who initially respond to a call that has the potential to be virus-related.
“Let’s just say somebody has flu-like symptoms. We’ve typically sent our paramedic unit with two paramedics as well as a truck,” McDowell said. “However, what we’ve changed currently is we’ll just send the medic crew in just to kind of do a quick assessment to see if we’re dealing with, for example, if somebody has been out of the country, or may has symptoms that proceed the virus. If not, then we’ll minimize the number of guys going in to the scene. If the medic crew can handle it with just two guys, we’re just going to send two guys.
“Obviously, if it’s a serious call — chest pain, shortness of breath, etc. — we’ll take precautions. So, we’ll be wearing our personal protective equipment: goggles, gloves, and we’ve implemented the M95 mask on both us and the patient,” he added.
As an added line of defense, the department has also enlisted the help of the county’s dispatch center, which has been helping to screen calls in order to identify potential virus-related cases, and then updating the department accordingly, McDowell explained.
“So, we’re just being really diligent with the calls when they come in, just taking a moment to get the details, etc. And dispatch is helping us, too,” he said. “They’re asking certain questions over the phone, such as if they’ve been out of the country, or exposed to anyone with the coronavirus, etc. And that helps us get prepared for what we’re going to be dealing with. And, of course, we’re going to mask up for everybody. That’s just what we’re doing.”
As for the department’s day-to-day activities, McDowell noted that while not a whole lot has changed, routine cleaning and disinfection are definitely at the forefront of everyone’s mind.
“We’ve come out with some policies, cleaning procedures that we call Decon, where if we think somebody has flu-like symptoms, we’ll take the medic unit out of service temporarily and give it a very, very detailed cleaning in order to get it prepared for the next patient,” he said. “We don’t want to cross-contaminate anybody, so it’s going to be really, really clean. And we do that on a normal basis anyway, but we’re just taking it to the extreme, and being cautious.”
Frequency of daily cleanings at the stations themselves have also increased, McDowell explained.
“We’re using the same disinfectants that we use daily anyway. It’s just that we’re being a little more diligent as far as when to do it,” he said. “We’re doing it of course after each call, but we’re doing it during the day as well, and we have policies where we go around and we disinfect the entire station twice a day, once in the morning and once at night: handles, door knobs, refrigerator handles, toilet handles, etc.”
Additionally, McDowell said the department is following all CDC guidelines when it comes to gathering sizes, social distancing recommendations, etc.
“So, we’re not trying to do anything special, other than really monitor, and keeping a clean house here at the fire house, keeping the equipment clean, and limiting the exposure of our manpower to what is absolutely necessary,” he said.
As for concerns about possible shortages of things like safety equipment and sanitizers, McDowell said he feels the department currently has adequate amounts, though that could potentially change down the line.
“I mean, if you’ve been to the grocery store lately, you kind of know what we’re talking about. But we’ve put orders in for more bleach, more disinfectant, more hand wipes, etc.,” he said. “But right now, we’ve got a good assortment as far as supplies, so I’m not worried about running out of anything.”
Speaking of shortages, McDowell also indicated that the department is currently working with city leadership to come up with a plan for what to do should members of his force contract the virus and need to be quarantined.
“We do have provisions set up in the event that one of us would have to be quarantined. We’re making provisions for that, and that’s a work in progress,” he said. “So, if they have to be quarantined, we’ll probably shut a station down, just to keep them from infecting anyone else. Obviously, we don’t want to send them home to their families. But that’s kind of what the chief is working with the mayor to come up with a plan in the event that we would have to quarantine some personnel.”
That said, he noted that even should a quarantine plan need to be enacted, he doesn’t anticipate any major disruption in service.
“It’s not going to stop our emergency response at all,” he said. “If it’s an EMS call, we’re just going to send the medics in initially, and then if it’s something serious where they need help, we’ll send the rest of the crew in.
“Hopefully we don’t have to quarantine anybody. And a lot of that is just precaution, and trying to learn as much as we can about the virus,” he added. “We definitely don’t want to send anybody home who may have contracted it. So, we’re working on all of that as we speak.”
POLICE RESPONSE
Over at the Goshen Police Department, changes are also being implemented in an effort to reduce the risk of contracting and/or spreading the virus.
“In support of Governor Holcomb’s restrictions to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Goshen City Police Department will be making minor changes to our response for non-emergency service calls,” said GPD spokesperson Tina Kingsbury in a provided statement. “Our goal is to reduce the risk of spreading this virus by limiting any non-essential contact with residents of our community, in turn providing a safer environment for the community and our department personnel.”
Kingsbury noted that in light of the threat posed by the COVID-19 virus to the community, it is essential for the department to take every precaution necessary to keep its first responders safe as they continue to provide essential policing duties to the city’s residents.
“As a result, we will be implementing telephone-reporting procedures,” she said. “Goshen police officers will continue to respond to emergencies, major incidents, crimes in progress, crimes against children, sex crimes, crashes, missing persons, domestic disturbances, as a few examples.”
However, she noted that in order to limit potential exposure as much as possible, certain calls for service will now be handled by telephone. They include, but are not limited to: property crimes with no suspect, harassment where the suspect is not present, or situations where a complainant prefers to make a report over the phone when an officer is not required to be present.
“Essentially, there will be no changes in the manner in which a resident contacts the police,” she said. “The only difference is specific to non-emergency reporting, where an officer may choose to contact a complainant by phone to eliminate needless exposures to both parties.”
And, as always, she encouraged city residents to call 911 for all emergencies.
Asked if the department has seen any kind of slowing in criminal activity over the past week due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Kingsbury acknowledged that there has been a slight decrease in reported cases, though whether it’s related to the virus is unknown.
“There has been a slight ‘lull’ in the number of reported offenses in the last week,” she said. “We can only speculate that it might be due to residents isolating themselves from their usual venues due to COVID-19. It could very well be just a coincidence.
“We haven’t been alerted to any periphery incidents due to circumstances caused by the COVID-19,” she added. “We are ever appreciative and proud of our residents who have been exhibiting the utmost of patience while shopping during this health crisis. We will get through this together.”
As for any additional changes related to how the department and its staff will be operating moving forward, Kingsbury pointed to a number of policy adjustments being made in an effort to improve the health outcomes of all involved.
“In our office, visitors to the interior have been limited to the person for whom the appointment is, plus a legal guardian, if applicable,” she said. “Officers have yearly Universal Precautions training due to multiple types of exposure an officer may encounter in the line of duty. We always make available to officers protective gloves, disinfectants for their vehicles, equipment, and workspace, and immediate attention following any dangerous exposure.”
She noted that the department has also made additional requests for personal protective equipment, or PPE, for its officers, including eye protection, clothing covering and face masks.
