ELKHART — Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
According to Corinne Straight-Reed, Roberson's Director of Communications, Roberson was exposed to a symptomatic family member. After that, he took two COVID-19 tests Oct. 26.
"The results of both tests were 'negative,'" Straight-Reed said in a news release. "However, out of an abundance of caution, Mayor Roberson began to quarantine and work from home on Oct. 28."
Following quarantine, the mayor began experiencing symptoms and sought a COVID-19 test Monday. The mayor learned the results of his rapid test were “positive.”
"All potential contacts have been notified and thankfully, due to quarantining, contact with anyone outside of his home has been minimal," Straight-Reed said. "The mayor is in good spirits and is experiencing mild symptoms. He is continuing to perform his duties and is in constant contact with his Executive Leadership team."
“Of course, hearing 'positive' was not the outcome I wanted, but when I remembered that I had been quarantining and hadn’t exposed anyone else, the relief was overwhelming," Roberson said. "I am grateful my symptoms are mild, I am in good hands, and that I’m able to work from home. As I have reminded you many times, we will get through this together. Continue to be vigilant, Elkhart. This virus is with us it spreads when we give it the opportunity to do so. Stay safe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.