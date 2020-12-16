ELKHART — On Monday night, the Elkhart City Council adopted an ordinance that will allow them to enact fines on businesses and entities that fail to follow the COVID mandates issued by the Elkhart County Health Department and commissioners in November.
The ordinance has different increments in the fines than the county’s ordinance, according to Corinne Straight-Reed, Mayor Rod Roberson’s director of communications.
The amended version passed 7-2 with nothing really different than what Elkhart County passed except that it added one more warning and then a $100 fine for a third offense, followed by a $250 fine for a fourth offense, she explained.
The county and city ordinances go into effect Thursday.
