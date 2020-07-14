Thirteen more Indiana residents have died from COVID-19, three of whom were local.
Elkhart, St. Joseph and Marshall counties all reported one new death Tuesday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Elkhart County officials reported 65 new positive cases, ahead of St. Joseph County, which recorded 25 new cases. LaGrange, Noble, Marshall and Kosciusko counties reported a combined total of 16 new virus cases.
Another 662 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, state health officials said Tuesday.
The additional deaths raise Indiana’s confirmed death toll during the pandemic to 2,582 deaths, the ISDH reported Tuesday. The state agency has also recorded 193 fatalities considered coronavirus-related by doctors but without confirmation of the illness from test results. Those deaths give Indiana 2,775 confirmed or presumed deaths from COVID-19.
Goshen Health released a report Monday on cases at the facility going back to March 11. Regarding testing, 9,712 tests were completed with 1,238 positive test results, which includes an overall positivity rate of 13.9%. There were 7,677 negative test results and 755 outstanding test results.
There were 15 confirmed COVID-19-positive related deaths at the hospital, with 171 patients admitted to the hospital and 163 discharged.
“We continue to be concerned about the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases in our community,” Randy Christophel, president and CEO of Goshen Health, said in a news release. “The length of time it is taking to get test results is disappointing, especially in light of the important work the Indiana State Department of Health is doing in contact tracing. If you are contacted by the state department, we encourage you to respond to them quickly, to help better contain the spread of this virus.”
The state’s 662 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 brings the total number of Indiana residents known to have the illness to 52,685.
To date, 578,409 coronavirus test results have been reported to the state agency, and 9.1% have tested positive.
Indiana’s weekly update of pandemic deaths at the state’s nursing homes, released each Monday, shows that deaths at those homes increased by 25 in a week to 1,245.
Here are Tuesday's numbers:
Statewide — 52,685 positive cases, up 662; 2,582 deaths, 13 new; 578,409 tested, up 8,019; positivity rate, 9.1%.
Elkhart County — 3,720 positive cases up 65; 61 deaths, one new; 27,038 tested, up 452; positivity rate, 13.8%.
LaGrange County — 491 positive cases, up two; 10 deaths, zero new; 2,245 tested, up 10; positivity rate, 21.9%.
Noble County — 526 positive cases, up four; 28 deaths, zero new; 4,793 tested, up 48; positivity rate, 11.0%.
Kosciusko County — 587 positive cases, up four; four deaths, zero new; 6,156 tested, up 83; positivity rate, 9.5%.
St. Joseph County — 2,235 positive cases, up 25; 70 deaths, one new; 30,826 tested, up 405; positivity rate, 7.3%.
Marshall County — 574 positive cases, up six; 12 deaths, one new; 5,184 tested, up 64; positivity rate, 11.1%.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
APPLE FESTIVAL CANCELED
The Nappanee Apple Festival Core Committee announced Monday the 2020 festival will be canceled due to health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release from committee director Donna Persing, the Nappanee Apple Festival Core Committee, in partnership with the city of Nappanee, feels the decision is in the best interest of the sponsorship partners, vendors, volunteers, visitors’ health and safety.
“After months of brainstorming, we concluded that the safest option was to cancel this year’s festival,” the news release states. “The well-being and safety of our community is the Apple Festival Committee’s top priority. We are genuinely humbled by the overwhelming support from the community over the years, and we are confident that the 2021 Nappanee Apple Festival will be better than ever.”
COMMUNITY FOUNDATION AWARDS GRANT
The Community Foundation of Elkhart County announced recently the Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition was awarded a $20,000 grant from the Bill and Kristin Fenech Family Foundation, a donor advised fund held at the Community Foundation, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The award will help NIHHC provide education to the community to mitigate the spread of the virus and make healthcare services, such as testing, accessible to all, according to a news release from the NIHHC. Through this effort, NIHHC can meet the healthcare needs of the community amid the current pandemic.
“We are honored to accept this generous grant,” Liliana Quintero, NIHHC’s executive director, said. “As we continue to see COVID-19 cases in Elkhart County rise at an alarming rate, it becomes even more critical to sustain and expand education, advocacy, and support services. We could not achieve that without the support of individuals such as Mr. and Mrs. Fenech and the officials at the Community Foundation.”
NIHHC’s current activities include providing interpretation services at testing sites and collaborating with healthcare providers to hold additional testing events. It runs a bilingual COVID-19 hotline and offers weekly educational videos with health care professionals broadcast live on social media.
NIHHC has also developed a COVID-19 Frequently Asked Questions pamphlet and distributed 92,000 copies throughout Elkhart County in partnership with the Elkhart County Health Department.
Benefits.gov provides information assistance
People who are having difficulties because of COVID-19 can go to Benefits.gov to find assistance.
This can include people who need assistance with mortgage or rent payments, who are homeless or at risk of homelessness and more. Articles such as "Where to Find Housing Assistance During the Pandemic" can be found online. The article mentioned explains where to find resources for homelessness assistance, affordable rental housing, foreclosure assistance and more.
For those curious about other benefit and assistance programs, they can explore the 1,000 state and federal assistance programs hosted on Benefits.gov and check their eligibility using the Benefit Finder questionnaire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.