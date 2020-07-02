Elkhart County saw an increase of 48 new coronavirus cases in Thursday's update by the Indiana State Department of Health. The increase was the highest locally — and was 20 more cases than the other five counties combined.
Two deaths were also reported locally.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of today, nearly 41% of ICU beds and more than 83% of ventilators are available.
A total of 2,469 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 13 over the previous day. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
Beacon Mobile COVID Testing Unit officials reported Thursday that more than 1,650 residents in Elkhart and St. Joseph counties have been tested since the unit launched in mid-April.
The unit has also distributed thousands of fabric face masks, according to the news release.
“We focus on areas that don’t always seek care because of social determinants and other factors,” Ginny Schakow, Beacon Mobile Testing Unit director of physician practices, said. “It’s part of Beacon’s commitment to focus on the underserved.”
Here are Thursday's numbers:
Statewide — 46,387 positive cases, up 453; 2,469 deaths, up 13; 496,835 tested, up 7,221; positivity rate, 9.3%.
Elkhart County — 3,133 positive cases, up 48; 43 deaths, zero new; 22,590 tested, up 509; positivity rate, 13.87%.
LaGrange County — 464 positive cases, up five; six deaths, zero new; 2,085 tested, up 14; positivity rate, 22.25%.
Noble County — 451 positive cases, up four; 28 deaths, zero new; 4,089 tested, up 54; positivity rate, 11.03%.
Kosciusko County — 500 positive cases, up five; three deaths, one new; 5,219 tested, up 57; positivity rate, 9.58%.
St. Joseph County — 1,857 positive cases, up eight; 66 deaths, up one; 26,085 tested, up 268; positivity rate, 7.12%.
Marshall County — 418 positive cases, up six; three deaths, zero new; 4,243 tested, up 34; positivity rate, 9.85%.
ISDH is hosting the following free drive-through clinics next week:
- 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through July 10, Team Rehabilitation, 223 Chicago Ave., Goshen
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through July 10, North Side Gymnasium, 300 Lawrence St., Elkhart
To find additional testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
PPE DONORS TO BE HONORED
The Emergency Management Agency of LaGrange County and the LaGrange County Board of Commissioners will present certificates of appreciation at 8:30 a.m. Monday to several individuals and entities for providing Personal Protection Equipment to LaGrange County First Responders. The presentation will take place in the LaGrange County Commissioners meeting room.
Groups to be honored include:
- All That Jazz for providing 300 KN95 masks
- Lakeland School Corp. for 90 goggles
- Sleep in Heavenly Peace for 90 N95 masks
- Design Collaborative for 56 face shields
- Lund International for 300 face shields and 300 cloth face masks
- Donn Starkey for 50 face shields
- Church of God for $2,000 used to purchase of masks, gowns and sanitizer
- LaGrange County Community Foundation for a $5,000 grant used for the purchase of masks, gowns, thermometers, and goggles.
- United Way of Elkhart and LaGrange County for 2,000 masks
- Shelia Thomas for 100 handmade masks
IVY TECH PRESSES FORWARD WITH FALL CLASSES
Ivy Tech South Bend-Elkhart recently announced it will reopen its campus for students to attend, by invitation only “completion academies” Monday. The completion academies will provide students the ability to finish Ivy Tech course work that requires hands-on training or testing on campus. After Monday, any student needing assistance to complete their enrollment steps are permitted on campus, preferably with an appointment. If a student needs access to a computer to complete their enrollment steps, they may do so within the Express Enrollment Center.
Per recent CDC guidelines, all Ivy Tech students, faculty, staff and visitors will be required to wear a face mask while in public spaces on campus. Every registered student will be provided one reusable face mask by the college.
Ivy Tech's news release states all classrooms will have disinfectant supplies available for students to clean their work spaces prior to and after each use. Properly spaced floor markings have been installed throughout our campus locations to instruct the public on proper social distancing in all service settings. Restrooms will be cleaned and disinfected continuously throughout each day. To minimize campus population density and thereby maximize social distancing, campus leaders have restructured classes so that many can continue online or virtual. Classes and labs requiring hands-on skills training and or testing will be held on campus in classrooms and settings that will enable social distancing. Students registering for fall classes will be able to see the type of class in which they are enrolling (virtual/online/face-to-face) and will receive more information from their instructors on class delivery protocols and student expectations.
Student life activities and events will remain virtual throughout the fall and will continue to engage students in primarily virtual settings. Student resources have remained available throughout the pandemic and are accessible through www.IvyTech.edu/VirtualSupport Ivy Tech will continue to post updates at www.ivytech.edu/COVID-19.
Students interested in applying for the fall and/or any parent wanting more information or to schedule and enrollment appointment can email AskSouthBendElkhart@IvyTech.edu or chat at www.ivytech.edu/chat. Application to Ivy Tech is free at www.IvyTech.edu/apply-now.
