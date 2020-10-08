Elkhart County is almost back to the same troubling novel coronavirus numbers it experienced in July, when the county was known as a national hot spot.
“Elkhart County is in the middle of a large, troubling spike in the number of COVID-19 cases,” Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz said. “We have seen a steady increase in new cases since the middle of September, and there is no sign of a leveling off or a decrease in these cases. We actually are almost at the same level we were at when we were a national ‘hot spot.’ This is community spread coming back to exact a terrible toll on the people of this county — both in terms of illness and in death. Both of our local hospitals are full, and are very concerned about how best to deal with more COVID-19 illness.
“Our neighboring counties are also seeing unwelcome increases in the amount of COVID-19. It appears some people are thinking we no longer need to wear masks, distance, wash hands, or stay home when sick. Most of us are tired of living with the changes the coronavirus has required us to make, and want to take a break from all that. However, the coronavirus is not tired of us! It continues to spread to susceptible people, causing illness in both those with pre-existing conditions and in otherwise young, healthy people.
“Many county residents are unaware that pandemics are typically measured in years, not in weeks, months, or seasons. The development of an effective vaccine is our chance to cut that time shorter.”
Mertz said she urges everyone to keep practicing safety measures:
• Wear a cloth face covering when in public places, even if outdoors and unable to maintain 6 feet distance from others.
• Wash your hands often, or use hand sanitizer.
• Keep 6 feet distance from others not in your household, even when outside.
• Stay home if you are ill.
Those who have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, or who are feeling ill, even if the symptoms are mild, should get tested, Mertz said, adding, “Testing is essential to getting the spread of the virus down, and keeping it down.”
On Thursday, Elkhart County had an increase of 131 unique individuals who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 7,305. Two more COVID-19-related deaths were also reported, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 120.
The unique individual positivity rate for Elkhart County is 16.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for all people tested is 7.2%. And the county’s overall total positivity rate is 13.6%.
