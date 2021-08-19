GOSHEN — Elkhart County is nearing COVID-19 advisory level orange as cases and hospitalizations increase, so the Elkhart County health officer is asking schools and the public to mask up to limit the rapid spread of the Delta variant.
Dr. Bethany Wait posted a COVID-19 advisory to Facebook Thursday.
"Elkhart County is now in advisory level yellow with a positivity rate of 9.42%, which is near advisory level orange. Our local hospitals have seen a dramatic increase in hospital admissions and emergency room visits in the last 10 days," Waite wrote.
"The Elkhart County Health Department strongly encourages our local private schools, public schools, school boards and school administrators to consider reinstituting a stronger indoor masking policy for all support staff, teachers and students while our community sees this rapid spread of the Delta variant," she added. "Masking during times of high spread within a community will help to slow the spread of COVID-19, in turn keeping our children in school for learning, our businesses open, and our hospitals accessible.
She said one of the issues is how to treat sick children.
"I want to advise Elkhart County families that Goshen Health and Elkhart General are not equipped to care for severely ill children with COVID-19. Please remember that we share two regional children’s hospitals with the surrounding counties and have limited bed capacity," she wrote.
Statistics from the Indiana State Health Department show children ages 0-4 account for 2.1% of Elkhart County cases and children ages 5-17 account for 14.6% of local cases. Those 18-19 years old make up 3.5% of cases in the county.
The state's District 2 hospitalizations for COVID-19 was reported Wednesday as 85 patients. District 2 includes Elkhart, Kosciusko, Marshall, St. Joseph and four other counties in northcentral Indiana.
Waite also asked local business owners to encourage the wearing of masks.
"I strongly encourage businesses to consider the health and safety of their employees and encourage masking indoors to control the spread within their facilities," she said. "Elkhart County, I am respectfully asking that you return to wearing your masks while we have this significant spread of COVID-19 in our community."
Elkhart County has had 477 deaths attributed to COVID-19, with two new deaths reported Thursday. There have been 30,492 cases of the virus recorded in the county, with 45 new cases counted Thursday.
Wait said she also strongly encourages all eligible unvaccinated people to be vaccinated. To make an appointment, go online to OurShot.IN.gov or call (574) 523-2283.
