Elkhart County Health Department releases ZIP code coronavirus stats

The Elkhart County Health Department released novel coronavirus numbers by ZIP code Tuesday.

The information provided shows the largest number of cases in Elkhart and Goshen.

The five ZIP codes with the largest percentage increases were:

1 — Elkhart's 46514, 21.6%

2 — Elkhart's 46517, 21.5%

3 — Bristol's 46507, 20.7%

4 — Wakarusa's 46573, 20.4%

5 — New Paris' 46553, 16.2%

Town Total Cases Increase % Population % Increase
Bristol / 46507 227 39 2.49 20.7
Elkhart / 46514 1348 239 3.35 21.6
Elkhart / 46516 1499 198 4.47 15.2
Elkhart / 46517 1171 207 4.93 21.5
Goshen / 46526 1424 163 4.64 11.4
Goshen / 46528 1034 106 3.96 11.4
Nappanee / 46550 321 32 2.61 11.1
Middlebury / 46540 334 40 2.85 13.6
Wakarusa / 46573 183 31 5.13 20.4
Millersburg / 46543 94 10 2.57 11.9
New Paris / 46553 115 16 3.35 16.2

