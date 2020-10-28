The Elkhart County Health Department released novel coronavirus numbers by ZIP code Tuesday.
The information provided shows the largest number of cases in Elkhart and Goshen.
The five ZIP codes with the largest percentage increases were:
1 — Elkhart's 46514, 21.6%
2 — Elkhart's 46517, 21.5%
3 — Bristol's 46507, 20.7%
4 — Wakarusa's 46573, 20.4%
5 — New Paris' 46553, 16.2%
Elkhart County Health Department releases ZIP code coronavirus stats
|Town
|Total Cases
|Increase
|% Population
|% Increase
|Bristol / 46507
|227
|39
|2.49
|20.7
|Elkhart / 46514
|1348
|239
|3.35
|21.6
|Elkhart / 46516
|1499
|198
|4.47
|15.2
|Elkhart / 46517
|1171
|207
|4.93
|21.5
|Goshen / 46526
|1424
|163
|4.64
|11.4
|Goshen / 46528
|1034
|106
|3.96
|11.4
|Nappanee / 46550
|321
|32
|2.61
|11.1
|Middlebury / 46540
|334
|40
|2.85
|13.6
|Wakarusa / 46573
|183
|31
|5.13
|20.4
|Millersburg / 46543
|94
|10
|2.57
|11.9
|New Paris / 46553
|115
|16
|3.35
|16.2
