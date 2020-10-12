The Elkhart County Health Department issued a statement Monday that deaths continue nearly daily in Elkhart County, and health officials are learning more about the long-term effects the disease can create.
"We learn more constantly about SARS-CoV-2 and the disease it causes, COVID-19," the statement reads. "We have made some progress in treating the most severely ill, but this virus is still taking a terrible toll.
"Our death count for the first 10 days of October is 12 — more than one new death each day. And we are learning that some people, even those with milder disease, can have lingering symptoms for weeks or longer after they recover from the illness. This is especially notable for fatigue, but other symptoms persist as well. The loss of the sense of smell or taste can last months, and in some cases we aren’t sure it will ever return. We don’t yet know the long-term effects on the respiratory, cardiac and neurological systems. In addition, we are now seeing a few documented cases of re-infection months after the initial infection. We aren’t yet sure how common this will be, but in some cases the second infection was severe for that individual.
"We currently continue to see very large numbers of infections, and in view of what can happen in the future of infected individuals, please take care to do all you can to protect your loved one, your neighbors, and yourself!"
Here are the recommendations from health officials:
• Wash your hands frequently, or use hand sanitizer
• Watch you distance — keep 6 feet from anyone not in your household
• Wear a mask. Your mask protects others, and their masks protect you. Because 40% of people who test positive have no symptoms but still spread the virus, everyone needs to wear a mask even if they feel well.
