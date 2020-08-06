GOSHEN — Elkhart County has reached 80 COVID-19-related deaths, according to information provided by the Indiana State Department of Health Thursday.
Elkhart County was the only local county to record a death, according to ISDH.
A total of 2,811 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of six over the previous day. Another 202 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
ISDH also announced that 1,051 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 71,015 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
St. Joseph and Elkhart counties led the local area in positive cases. St. Joseph County has 77 new cases, bringing its total to 3,301. Elkhart County had 33 new cases, bringing its total to 4,713.
NUMBERS FOR THURSDAY
Statewide — 71,015 positive cases, up 1,051; 2,811 deaths, up six; 804,345 tested, up 12,153; positivity rate, 8.8%; 7-day positivity rate, 7.4%.
Elkhart County — 4,713 positive cases, up 33; 80 deaths, up one; 35,796 tested, up 241; positivity rate, 13.17%; 7-day positivity rate, 9.7%.
LaGrange County — 554 positive cases, up five; 10 deaths, zero new; 2,604 tested, up 16; positivity rate, 21.27%; 7-day positivity rate, 10.9%.
Noble County — 645 positive cases, up seven; 29 deaths, zero new; 6,103 tested, up 53; positivity rate, 10.57%; 7-day positivity rate, 8.0%.
Kosciusko County — 827 positive cases, up three; 12 deaths, zero new; 9,049 tested, up 43; positivity rate, 9.14%; 7-day positivity rate, 4.8%.
St. Joseph County — 3,301 positive cases, up 77; 79 deaths, zero new; 45,185 tested, up 709; positivity rate, 7.30%; 7-day positivity rate, 4.9%.
Marshall County — 758 positive cases, up six; 22 deaths, zero new; 7,167 tested, up 47; positivity rate, 10.58%; 7-day positivity rate, 5.5%.
As of Thursday, 13.7% of ICU beds were in use by COVID-19 patients and 2.8% of ventilators were in use by COVID-19 patients.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
