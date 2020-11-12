Elkhart County officials are considering enacting a stricter health order as the county is expected to level up to red on the Indiana State Department of Health’s metrics map Wednesday.
Elkhart County on Thursday had its highest one-day total of new positive cases since the outbreak began, 412, according to the Indiana Department of Health's website.
Hospitals are full and testing sites continue to have long lines.
County Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz said, “We are waiting for the written executive orders to come out so we can see exactly what the details are from the governor. Then we’ll see what else we need to do for Elkhart County itself. Our rates of cases per 100,000 are the highest in the state I believe, and we were already expecting an increase over the holidays.
"So we need to be sure everyone knows just how serious the situation is here in this county, and have everyone get in the habit of washing hands, distancing, masking up, and staying home when sick. We really need it to become habits right now. We are all in this together, and we need everyone to work together to make the community safe.”
Elkhart County Commissioner Suzanne Weirick texted that "It is being considered and we do need to have the governor's orders before ours can be put in place. The Health Department, commissioners and mayors have been considering an option, but we do not want to undermine the governor's actions. It is imperative all officials work together now more than ever to protect our communities."
TESTING SITES
Concerning the long waits for testing, Mertz said Goshen Health Anglemeyer Clinic, 1953 Waterfall Drive, Nappanee, has shorter wait times for those who are willing to drive.
Mertz writes, "Many of the testing sites in Elkhart County are experiencing significant wait times due to the number of people needing to be tested. We ask for your patience during this time."
