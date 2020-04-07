Elkhart County Emergency Management’s Incident Command Team has been asked to share where testing sites are and if the person being tested would be charged for the test being processed, Emergency Management Director Jennifer Tobey stated in a news release Tuesday.
It is still required that all testing sites follow the CDC's algorithm for testing, she said. This means everyone has to go through prescreening to receive a doctor's order to receive a test. This has not changed.
According to House Bill 6074, testing is free to everyone. Tobey said that if a person has insurance, their insurance will be billed, but the person will not receive a bill for any balance. If a person is uninsured, they will not be charged. However, they still need a doctor's order to receive the test.
The locations for testing are as follows (employees of testing sites not listed should contact EMA at 574-891-2283):
- Goshen Urgent Care along U.S. 33
- Goshen Health Emergency Room tent outside the door
- Beacon's Elkhart General Hospital tent off of Arcade Avenue
- St. Joseph Physician Network People’s Clinic will begin testing on Sunday for patients who are part of Select Health Network off of C.R. 17
- South Bend Clinic at Healthy Beginnings, 1400 Hudson St. (register in advance at 574-307-6870).
Heart City Health, testing at all three locations and people may obtain a doctor’s order onsite
Duo Form making face shields, PPE
Duo Form, based in Edwardsburg, Michigan, announced recently they have been able to re-tool many of their production lines to create face shields to help meet the ever-increasing need for personal protective equipment by medical professionals because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
DUO Form, a thermoforming company, is now focusing resources on producing face shields for the local needs of personal protective gear. Duo Form has more than 50 years of experience in forming RV parts and pieces, as well as work truck and other essential medical equipment and supplies. With the state of Michigan’s stay-at-home mandate, the plant in Edwardsburg has been mostly closed for production this past week. The ownership and engineering teams have been busy, however, trying to quickly design and create new tools that would allow the company to enhance production to include some of these most-needed personal protection items during this medical pandemic.
Shelly Ditmer, vice president of sales, said, “As this health crisis has evolved, we are working day and night to determine how best to use our company’s resources to provide support in relief efforts that could positively impact our local Michiana communities. We truly appreciate and applaud the amazing work from our fellow RV suppliers for their quick willingness to help us with this project and in providing prototypes in under 24 hours. We are so grateful to work in such an amazing industry with such caring people.”
Mike Gonser, Director of Duo New Product Development said, “We have worked extensively with local area medical professionals to ensure that the personal protective gear that we are able to produce will meet their needs.
"It is important for us to be able to do something to contribute to the efforts to help combat this pandemic and do what we can to help get life back to normal.”
Duo Form reports they are producing 3,000 face shields right away, and will have supplies to do another 9,000 by next week. They will be used in local hospitals and health care facilities.
Martin’s to match customer donations
Martin’s Super Markets will be matching customer contributions up to $25,000 made at their checkouts to local United Way branches. The donations will be directed to COVID-19 Response Funds in each of the counties where Martin’s stores are located. These funds were set up by United Way to respond to both short-term and long-term needs of individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During this crisis we are so happy to be able to help each of the communities we serve by doubling the amount our customers are so generously donating,” said Amy Simeri-McClellan, senior vice president, Martin’s Super Markets.
Cashiers can ring up any amount that customers wish to donate. Online shoppers may donate via Martin’s “Groceries to Go” site https://martinsgroceriestogo.com when they place an order for pickup or delivery.
”We’ve also partnered with the South Bend Chocolate Co., one of our longtime local business partners,” Simeri-McClellan explained, “to help them with an inventory of Easter baskets and chocolate bunnies that may not be sold otherwise, due to the closure of some retail outlets.”
Local Martin’s stores will have the Easter baskets and bunnies on display this week and, for every chocolate bunny sold, the companies will donate $1 to the local United Way relief funds. For every basket sold, $5 will go to that same fund. Mark Tarner, founder of the South Bend-based candy company, said he is thrilled to make the sought-after Easter product available to the Martin’s retail stores for sale.
The branches included in the effort are: United Way of Cass County, United Way of Elkhart & LaGrange Counties, United Way of Kosciusko County, United Way of Marshall County, United Way of Southwest Michigan and United Way of St. Joseph County.
The Steeldrivers show canceled
Due to the impact of COVID-19 and the need for social distancing, the SteelDrivers concert May 2 at The Lerner Theatre has been canceled. All ticket purchasers will be refunded. People should allow a minimum of four to six weeks for refunds to be processed.
If tickets were purchased prior to Jan. 1, the refund will be completed via check from The City of Elkhart. Contact info@thelerner.com if your mailing address has changed.
For any questions, contact The Lerner Box Office by emailing info@thelerner.com. The Lerner Theatre Box Office remains closed to the public through April 30. Web sales only at www.thelerner.com. Web fees will be waived through April 21.
