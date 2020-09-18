ALBION — Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff recently addressed some of the confusion people are having concerning the difference between isolation and quarantine.
“Isolation is used to separate people infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, from people who are not infected, even in their home.
“Quarantine keeps someone who might have been exposed to the virus away from others.”
He outlined the following:
Who needs to isolate?
• People who have COVID-19
• People who have symptoms of COVID-19 and are able to recover at home
• People who have no symptoms (are asymptomatic) but have tested positive for the infection
Steps to take to isolate:
• Stay home except to get medical care
• Monitor symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), seek emergency medical care immediately
• Stay in a separate room from other household members, if possible
• Use a separate bathroom, if possible
• Avoid contact with other members of the household and pets
• Do not share personal household items, like cups, towels, and utensils
• Wear a mask when around other people
After isolation, you can be with others after the following:
• At least 10 days since symptoms first appeared and
• At least 24 hours with no fever without fever-reducing medication and
• Other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving
(If you had severe illness from COVID-19, your healthcare provider may recommend that you stay in isolation for longer than 10 days after your symptoms first appeared.)
If you tested positive for COVID-19 but have no symptoms, you can be with others after:
• 10 days have passed since the date you had your positive test
• If you develop symptoms after testing positive, follow the guidance above.
On the other hand, quarantine is separating and restricting the movement of people who were exposed to the disease to see if they become sick.
Individuals exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 should quarantine for 14 days after their last exposure, even if they test negative before the end of quarantine.
People need to quarantine who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 (except people who have tested positive for COVID-19 do not need to quarantine or get tested again for up to three months as long as they do not develop symptoms again.)
What counts as close contact?
• You were within six feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more
• You provided care at home to someone who is sick with COVID-19
• You had direct physical contact with the person (hugged or kissed them)
• You shared eating or drinking utensils
• They sneezed, coughed, or somehow got respiratory droplets on you
How to be quarantined:
• Stay home for 14 days after your last contact with a person who has COVID-19
• Watch for fever (100.4◦F), cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19
• If possible, stay away from others, especially people who are at higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19
As you can see, isolation is stricter but briefer than quarantine because the virus is contagious for a shorter time (10 days) than the possible incubation period (14 days) after just being exposed to a positive case. However, both are important in the effort to control the spread of the virus to those around you.
SJHS updates visitation guidelines
MISHAWAKA — Effective immediately, Saint Joseph Health System has temporarily updated its visitor guidelines for anyone visiting patients at SJHS Mishawaka and Plymouth Medical Centers.
To provide the safest possible environment for our patients, visitors and staff, only one unique visitor will be permitted per day for patients who are not under investigation for COVID-19 or diagnosed with COVID-19. All visitors must meet the listed visitor qualifications.
Visitor qualifications:
• Must be age 18 or older.
• Must always wear a mask during their entire visit, including inside the patient’s room.
• Must be free of symptoms of a respiratory infection (fever, cough, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore through, congestion, runny nose, vomiting or diarrhea).
• Must pass COVID-19 screening procedures at a facility entrance during visitation hours. Visitation hours are 2 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
• Must frequently wash hands or use hand sanitizer (all visitors).
• Must, wherever possible, maintain social distancing of six feet from other persons.
• When the facility does not have adequate space in waiting rooms to maintain social distancing, visitors may be asked to provide their contact information and wait outside the building (i.e. in their car)
• Visitors should limit their movement throughout the hospital to only what is minimally required for their visit. Ideally visitors will proceed directly to the patient's room upon entry and directly to the hospital exit upon leaving the patient's room. Additional trips to common areas, such as the cafeteria, should be as limited as possible.
For end-of-life situations of patients who are NOT under investigation for COVID-19 or diagnosed with COVID-19:
• Two individual visitors are permitted to be with the patient at a time.
• Video conferencing is available for those who do not meet the Visitor Qualifications above, or upon request.
• In consideration of the many unique situations that present themselves in health care, occasional exceptions to this policy will be considered through hospital executive review and approval.
COVID-19 patient visitor guidelines:
Visitors are not permitted for patients who have tested positive for or are under investigation for COVID-19. Exceptions include when the visitor is accompanying a minor or an adult who is developmentally or cognitively impaired. In those cases, one unique visitor is permitted for the entirety of the patients stay. Visitors for COVID-19 patients will be required to wear the appropriate personal protective equipment during their visit.
For end-of-life situations of patients who are are under investigation for COVID-19 or diagnosed with COVID-19:
• Two individual visitors are permitted to be with the patient at a time.
• Video conferencing is available for those who do not meet the Visitor Qualifications above, or upon request.
• Visitors must wear appropriate PPE during their visit.
• In consideration of the many unique situations that present themselves in health care, occasional exceptions to this policy will be considered through hospital executive review and approval.
For the complete policy and a list of exceptions visit sjmed.com/visitor-policy
