Both Goshen and Nappanee mayors have restricted access to city buildings through executive orders in response to the COVID-19 virus.
GOSHEN
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman has also requested a $500,000 additional appropriation to help the city respond quickly to needs created by the pandemic.
Stutsman explained to the City Council Tuesday night that the $500,000 would come from the trash pickup line of the Board of Public Works budget and be placed in a newly created line named Emergency Supplies and Services, also under the Board of Public Works budget.
This line would only be accessible to the mayor if an emergency is declared that includes Goshen.
Stutsman said the council members were receptive of the idea but no vote can be taken until the council's next meeting because of council rules on fund transfers.
Part of the $500,000 would be used to contract with a private communications firm to help the city's communication coordinator and to be that person's backup.
"We have an extreme amount of information that needs to be going out to the public," Stutsman wrote in a letter to the council.
Personal protection equipment and cleaning supplies are also included in the amount.
"These are in high demand at this time and prices on some items are increasing; on others we are seeing extreme increases. We will also need more than a normal year," according to the mayor.
And then money is needed for unknown expenses. These can range from equipment needs to overtime hours.
He explained that in 2016 the city had its first double homicide. He said that event meant increasing communication with the community.
"Our police department worked hard and quickly. In five days they were able to find the suspects and arrest them, putting the affected families and our community at ease. The overtime cost the city was nearly $60,000. I tell you this to show how quickly cost can be incurred."
The mayor pointed out that the money from this line will go only toward Goshen's expenses and not to outside agencies or the Emergency Management Fund.
"It is my hope and belief that the city will not need the full $500,000 to respond to this pandemic," he wrote. "However, placing this amount of money allows for quick reaction to needs and will be a great resource to our response."
He wrote that later in the year, when things clam down, he would bring back a request to the council for a $500,000 additional appropriation to replenish the trash pickup line.
Also, the amount not spent on the COVID-19 response by the end of the year will be transferred directly into the city's rainy day fund.
"At this time, we can look at our city finances and decide if we will transfer the unused amount or add more to it to bring the intended $500,000 to the rainy day fund. It will be my intent each year from here on to budget money in the new line. If it isn't needed, it will revert back to the general line," he wrote.
Also on Tuesday, Stutsman issued an order that restricts access to City Hall and the Annex Building. Reduced open hours are from from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. During those hours, the public may enter into a small area that is partitioned from the rest of the building. A city staff member will make contact with the public within that designated area of each building to provide services.
Outside of those hours and location, the public can contact department members by phone or email.
Other city buildings and facilities will have restricted public access as posted on the doors of those buildings.
Also posted on public buildings are a list of city offices and phone numbers for each office, the order reads. Along with that it will tell what the current access restrictions are.
The public will still be able to contact city employees by phone during regular office hours.
As for public meetings, the order states that the city will make necessary arrangements and accommodations to allow public meetings to continue in the Goshen Council Chamber that are currently scheduled and are necessary to conduct essential city business, and for the public to attend and participate in accordance with Indiana's Open Door Law.
As far as city employees are concerned, the mayor's order will give city employees and additional 80 hours of sick leave for testing for COVID-19 and self-quarantining based on several conditions.
First, if the city employee has a fever of 100.4 or higher, a cough and shortness of breath or if an employee has come into contact with a person who has been diagnosed with or exposed to COVID-19, the employee must either remain home or go home from work.
At that point, the employee must call their primary care physician or the health department of the county they live in and arrange to be tested for COVID-19.
The employee must also send an email to the Elkhart County Health Department and the department head notifying them of self-quarantine. They then cannot return to work until they are cleared by a medical professional.
NAPPANEE
Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins has restricted public access to the Nappanee Government Center and other city buildings to employees and others deemed essential by the mayor or his designee, the police chief, the fire chief, EMS director or the city clerk-treasurer.
He has authorized necessary arrangements and accommodations to allow public meetings to continue at the Government Center that are scheduled and essential to city business. It will also allow for the public to attend and participate in these meetings.
City services will continue to be offered, though some may be restrict or delayed during the pandemic, he wrote in his order. Essential services, including, public safety, water and wastewater utilities, streets and sanitation services, will continue with adjustments. Parks and Recreation services may be limited by either the mayor the park superintendent.
Also, the mayor's order, which will be in place for 30-days, gives authority to the police department to take action to make sure the order is obeyed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.