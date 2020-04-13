GOSHEN — The intentions were good — the Mom’s Group at St. John the Evangelist Church in Goshen wanted to host a baby shower in honor of the Blessed Virgin Mary on the Feast of the Annunciation, March 28, with the gift recipient The Women’s Care Center in Elkhart.
The Women’s Care Center offers support and assistance to women with unplanned pregnancies and families with children up to kindergarten age. The agency provides ultrasounds, counseling, parenting classes and more.
The St. John’s Mom’s Group even planned to incorporate the monthly Women’s Morning of Reflection organized by Alycia Valentiny, into the baby shower so more women could participate. One of the mom’s, Amanda Woodiel, created flyers and sent them to St. John’s school so the schoolchildren could also participate.
“So. it was going to be a combined effort between the Mom’s Group, Women’s Morning of Reflection and the school,” explained Theresa Gerwels, another member of the Mom’s Group.
Theresa said she contacted The Women’s Care Center and got a list of items they needed and ones they could accept used. When space at St. John’s to hold the event couldn’t be found, the Gerwels planned to open their home to host the baby shower and morning of prayer on March 14.
But then the spread of COVID-19 and state of emergency declarations put an end to the gathering. Disappointed but not deterred, Gerwels shared that she started emailing the women in the group. She asked if they were going out to get essentials to please pick up a box of diapers or pack of wipes as well and if they were spring cleaning to set aside outgrown clothing, unused boxes of diapers or unwanted books and she’d do a “porch run” to pick up the donations.
On April 6 she did just that. She picked up items at St. John’s that were left there by someone who couldn’t attend the shower when it was still. She also stopped at front porches of Mom’s group members in Goshen and Syracuse. She said that a couple of moms dropped off donations at her porch, too.
Gerwels ended up with six or seven large garbage bags of diapers, wipes, clothing and books. Better World Books had a Bookmobile event last month and allowed her to come in and choose as many books as she wanted — approximately 500 books.
“They were excited because they’d saved board books to be donated to The Women’s Care Center and were excited to donate books for older children too,” Gerwels said.
The back seat of Gerwels’ vehicle was completely filled with donations except for where her children were seated. The back of the vehicle was filled to the top with donations, just from five-six families whose moms are members of the St. John Mom’s Group.
Gerwels said they’re pleased to donate to The Women’s Care Center because “They just love on everyone there — they don’t ask questions other than ‘how can we help?’” She said they are committed to helping families from pregnancy to school-aged and offer parenting classes, nutrition classes and more.
Angela Martinez, director of the Women’s Care Center in Elkhart, said the need is even greater now.
“We are definitely seeing an increase in need,” she said. “We are giving out more than 200 diapers daily. So many families are laid off and need the help, but even those who aren’t are having a hard time finding some of those essential items.”
Donations like the one received from the St. John’s Mom Group, “Mean so much to our staff who are serving more families in this time of stress. It’s great for the families, too, but also for our staff to see and experience the generosity of the community at St. John’s and the community at large. We’re so grateful.”
“We look at this as another way God is smiling at us as we provide for our families in need,” Martinez said.
Staff at the Women’s Care Center have been getting in touch with their regular clients or have been receiving calls and they then prepare packages of diapers, wipes and books since so many schoolchildren are home now and they will bring the items out to the car.
“We’re keeping the doors to the building locked, but we can still see them and smile at them,” she said.
People can come anytime during regular office hours of Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. but call first. The Women’s Care Center staff will be glad to help any family in need.
“We just want to offer lots of thanks and gratitude to the community — especially the Catholic community at St. John’s and others for their continuous support of the Women’s Care Center,” she said.
“We so appreciate Theresa and the moms at St. John’s — I’m amazed at their resourcefulness — even though they couldn’t hold the shower she did porch runs — we’re just so grateful,” Martinez said.
