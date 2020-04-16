Beacon Health System COVID-19 Mobile Testing Clinic, which is a drive-through/walk-up clinic, will be set up at Goodwill Industries, 1805 W. Western Ave., South Bend, from noon to 3 p.m. today.
Tests will be conducted in the parking lot.
Enter the parking lot via Goodwill Store entrance on Western Avenue.
People should have their driver’s license or state ID ready
Drive up to the clinician for the test (stay in the car). For those who are walking up, a clinician will direct them.
Exit the parking lot via the Goodwill Store exit gate on Western Avenue.
Screening will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last.
Cloth face masks will be provided for those who are tested, and family members, while supplies last.
Testing will be given to those without insurance or who cannot pay.
Results will be returned via a person’s preferred method of contact, in most instances within 48 to 72 hours.
SSI recipients will receive automatic COVID-19 payments
The Social Security Administration announced Thursday that Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive automatic Economic Impact Payments directly from the Treasury Department. Treasury officials anticipate these automatic payments no later than early May.
SSI recipients with no qualifying children do not need to take any action in order to receive their $1,200 economic impact payment, SSA officials stated in a news release. The payments will be automatic.
SSI recipients who have qualifying children younger than age 17, however, should not wait for their automatic $1,200 individual payment, they said. They should now go to the IRS’s webpage at www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here and visit the Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info section to provide their information.
By taking proactive steps to enter information on the IRS website about them and their qualifying children, they will also receive the $500 per dependent child payment, in addition to their $1,200 individual payment, SSA officials said. They added that if SSI beneficiaries in this group do not provide their information to the IRS soon, they will have to wait until later to receive their $500 per qualifying child.
“This is great news for SSI recipients, and I want to remind recipients with qualifying children to go to IRS.gov soon so that you will receive the full amount of the Economic Impact Payments you and your family are eligible for,” said Andrew Saul, Commissioner of Social Security. “I also want to thank the dedicated employees of the Treasury Department, the Social Security Administration, and the Internal Revenue Service for making this happen and working non-stop on this issue.”
Social Security retirement, survivors and disability insurance beneficiaries (who don’t normally file taxes) will also qualify for automatic payments of $1,200 from the Treasury. These payments are anticipated to start arriving around the end of April.
The Treasury Department, not the Social Security Administration, will make these automatic payments to beneficiaries. Recipients will generally receive the automatic payments by direct deposit, Direct Express debit card or by paper check, just as they would normally receive their SSI or Social Security benefits.
For those SSI and Social Security retirement, survivors and disability insurance beneficiaries, with dependent children, who use Direct Express debit cards, additional information will be available soon regarding the steps to take on the IRS website when claiming children younger than age 17.
The Social Security Administration said it will not consider Economic Impact Payments as income for SSI recipients, and the payments are excluded from resources for 12 months.
Gov. Holcomb signs executive order to support pharmacists
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order to allow pharmacy students who have successfully completed all required course work to join the fight against COVID-19.
The executive order 20-21 allows those pharmacy students to apply for a temporary license with the Professional Licensing Agency. Also under the executive order, health care providers who cannot meet in-person continuing education requirements this year can do so via distance learning.
As allowed by the federal CARES Act, the executive order permits state employees, county employees, teachers and other public employees who have a defined contribution account to access funds without penalty if they have been affected by COVID-19.
Holcomb previously extended the deadline for property tax payments under executive order 20-05. Executive order 20-21 extends the deadline for all other fees included on the property tax bill.
