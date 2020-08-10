Elkhart and St. Joseph counties each reported a COVID-19-related death since noon Sunday, accounting for two of the three deaths in Indiana in Monday’s update by the Indiana State Department of Health.
A total of 2,838 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 206 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, ISDH officials reported. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
ISDH also announced that 673 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 74,992 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
Here are Monday’s numbers:
Statewide — 74,992 positive cases, up 673; 2,838 deaths, up three; 852,111 tested, up 11,149; positivity rate, 8.8%; and 7-day positivity rate, 7.5%.
Elkhart County — 4,883 positive cases, up 40; 85 deaths, up one; 37,175 tested, up 312; positivity rate, 13.13%; and 7-day positivity rate, 8.9%.
LaGrange County — 559 positive cases, zero new; 10 deaths, zero new; 2,668 tested, up four; positivity rate, 20.95%; 7-day positivity rate, 16.3%.
Noble County — 684 positive cases, up six; 29 deaths, zero new; 6,386 tested, up 41; positivity rate, 10.71%; 7-day positivity rate, 13.0%.
Kosciusko County — 862 positive cases, up 10; 12 deaths, zero new; 9,533 tested, up 129; positivity rate, 9.04%; 7-day positivity rate, 4.8%.
St. Joseph County — 3,546 positivity rate, up 46; 82 deaths, up one; 47,860 tested, up 605; positivity rate, 7.41%; 7-day positivity rate, 5.8%.
Marshall County — 790 positive cases, up six; 22 deaths, zero new; 7,574 tested, up 131; positivity rate, 10.43%; 7-day positivity rate, 4.3%.
As of Monday, nearly 39% of ICU beds and nearly 83% of ventilators are available across the state, according to the IDSH.
FREE TESTINGS SITES
ISDH will host four free testing sites Tuesday through Saturday this week. Two of them are local. They are:
Goshen — Team Rehabilitation, 223 Chicago Ave.
Elkhart — Northside Gymnasium, 300 Lawrence St.
To find additional testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Goshen Hospital’s CMO: Keep up good practices
Goshen Hospital’s’ Chief Medical Officer and Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Dan Nafziger is cautioning residents to not let their guard down in the fight against COVID-19.
“Because of the virus circulating in our community, it is critical that people continue to wear masks, physical distance, wash hands and stay home when sick. In addition, we all need to avoid crowded events, particularly those that are indoors where it can be difficult to physically distance from others,” Nafziger stated in a press release. “Without all these precautions, we will have a worsened outbreak.”
Goshen Health provided the following numbers for COVID-19 activity for Goshen Health as of Aug. 10, going back to March 11.
Testing:
• 11,586 tests completed
• 1,483 positive test results (overall positivity rate of 13.1%)
• 9,839 negative test results
• 211 outstanding test results
Hospitalizations:
• 207 hospital admissions
• 196 hospital discharges
• 23 confirmed COVID-19 positive related mortalities
Goshen marching band student tests positive for coronavirus
Goshen Community Schools officials were notified Monday that a member of the marching band tested positive for COVID-19, following the positive test of a family member. Goshen Community Schools officials said they are working closely with the Elkhart County Health Department on mitigation and contact tracing.
"The student followed all the health department and school protocols related to physical distancing, keeping close interactions to less than 15 minutes and wearing a mask at all times when not playing an instrument," a press release from Goshen Schools states. "The protocols, along with the student’s responsible relay of information to the director, prevented any additional people from needing to self-isolate."
For more information or to express concerns, contact Interim Superintendent Steve Hope.
